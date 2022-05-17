ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers To Play First Doubleheader at Dodger Stadium Since 1999

By City News Service
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The first doubleheader at Dodger Stadium since July 22, 1999, will be played today when the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks to make up for a game not played because of the major league owners' lockout of the players.

This will be the 58th time the Dodgers have played a doubleheader at Dodger Stadium and the first split doubleheader. Of the 31 doubleheaders in Major League Baseball's revised schedule for the 2022 season released March 16, 26 were split doubleheaders, which require separate tickets for both games.

The Dodgers were initially scheduled to play the Diamondbacks April 4-6. The other games will be made up on Sept. 19, on what was originally scheduled to be an off day, and as part of a split doubleheader Sept. 20.

The Dodgers will conduct Mexican Heritage Day and Mexican Heritage Night Tuesday. The team is offering a ticket package for the opener including a gray Mexican Heritage Day jersey and a ticket package for the nightcap including a green Mexican Heritage Night jersey.

Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuellar will perform in the Right Field Pavilion cutout before both games.

A limited amount of blue agave plants, originally grown on Dodger Stadium grounds, will be available for purchase at the LADF Homebase in the Centerfield Plaza.

The Dodgers have not announced their starting pitcher for the opener which is set to start at 12:10 p.m. The Diamondbacks announced they will recall left-hander Tyler Gilbert from their Reno Pacific Coast League affiliate to start. The former USC standout pitched three innings of shutout relief against the Dodgers April 25, his most recent major league appearance.

Gilbert took the loss in his other major league appearance in 2022, allowing one run and three hits in 5 2/3 innings in a start against the Washington Nationals April 19 Arizona lost 1-0.

Gilbert will be making his first appearance as a major leaguer at Dodger Stadium.

Gilbert made his major league debut on Aug. 3, 2021, pitching one inning in relief. Following two more relief appearances, he pitched a no-hitter in his first major league start in a 7-0 victory over the San Diego Padres Aug. 14, 2021.

The Dodgers acquired Gilbert on Feb. 15, 2020, from the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for outfielder Kyle Garlick but he never played for them.

The Diamondbacks selected Gilbert in the Triple-A phase of the Rule 5 draft on Dec. 10, 2020. Gilbert was eligible for the draft because the Dodgers did not put him on their 40-man roster.

The Dodgers will start left-hander Tyler Anderson against right-hander Merrill Kelly in the second game, set to start at 7:10 p.m.

The Dodgers enter Tuesday's play in first place in the National League West, leading the San Diego Padres by a half-game following Monday's 5-4 victory over Arizona.

Freddie Freeman gave the Dodgers the lead when he doubled in Mookie Betts in the fifth inning. The Dodgers increased their lead to 5-2 on Chris Taylor's two-run homer in the sixth.

The Diamondbacks cut the deficit to 5-4 on David Peralta's two-run homer with one out in the ninth off Dodger closer Craig Kimbrel. Kimbrel retired the next two batters to end the game, earning his sixth save.

