Health & Wellness NASDAQ Brand, 3 Million $ Acquisition, 5 M Dollar Share Buyback Plus : Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ: JUPW)

JUPITER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / — Health & Wellness NASDAQ Brand, 3 Million Dollar Acquisition, 5 Million Dollar Share Buyback Plus Featured on CNN, ABC, CBS, Bloomberg, Washington Post, Vogue & Forbes: Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW)

 Developer of CBD Based Treatments for Multiple Skin Care Applications.

 New e-Commerce & Marketing Team with Experienced Industry Veterans.

 JW-300 Treatment Demonstrated Efficacy for Developing Burns (sunburn) in Clinical Trial.

 Acquisition of Ascent Clinical Research Adding $3 Million Annual Revenue Plus EBITDA Contribution.

 Exclusive Worldwide Rights to Patented Shark Repellent Technologies.

 Novel Cannabidiol Aspartame Combination Treatment Significantly Reduces ISGA Score in Atopic Dermatitis.

 Exclusive Worldwide Rights for Unique Formulas Addressing Jellyfish and Man O' War Stings, Sea Lice, and Swimmer's Itch with 4 Patents-Pending.

 Clinical Trial of JW-200 for the Treatment of Actinic Keratosis.

 $5.0 Million Share Buyback Program.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) is a leading developer of cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The JUPW clinical pipeline of prescription CBD-enhanced skin care therapeutics address indications including eczema, burns, herpes cold sores, and skin cancer. JUPW generates revenues from a growing line of proprietary over-the-counter skincare products including its flagship CaniSun™ sunscreen and other wellness brands.

 JUPW Presents JW-300 Topical Burn Treatment at SCALE 2022 Aesthetic Medicine , Plastic Surgery & Medical Dermatology Conference

JUPW has presented its JW-300, a cannabidiol topical treatment for first degree burns, at SCALE 2022 Aesthetic Medicine, Plastic Surgery & Medical Dermatology Conference held May 11-15, 2022 in Nashville.

The results demonstrate JW-300's potential as either a prescription or over-the-counter topical cream to help prevent sunburn and its consequences including skin cancer.

 JUPW to Offer Clinical Research Services with Acquisition of Ascent Clinical Research: $3 Million Annual Revenue & EBITDA Contribution

On April 27th JUPW announced it has concluded an Asset Purchase Agreement with Ascent Clinical Research, Inc. through which it has acquired certain clinical assets including clinical trial research contracts worth $3 million in annual revenues for a purchase price of 5% royalties on future net revenues generated by the assets. This asset purchase agreement adds immediate revenues to JUPW in Q2 2022 and contributes positively towards EBITDA with no upfront cash or stock acquisition cost.

 JUPW Appoints E-Commerce & Marketing Team to Drive Sales of its Growing Portfolio of Proprietary Health and Wellness Brands

On April 18th JUPW announced that it has appointed three sales and marketing executives to its team.

JUPW has built a portfolio of award-winning wellness brands including CaniSun, fitCBD, Jack, Wellness CBD 1937, Black Belt CBD, and Felix Ambrosia, as well prescription therapeutics such as Photosil that have been featured in numerous media outlets including the Today Show, CNN, ABC, CBS, Animal Planet, AdWeek, Bloomberg, The Washington Post, Vogue, BuzzFeed, and Forbes. As JUPW continues to expand its clinically tested, science-backed wellness, over-the-counter, and prescription product pipeline, the new marketing team is set to drive revenues

Mohammed Ahmed is an experienced marketing professional specializing in market research, consumer behavior, social media marketing, and demand generation.

Jennifer Canon is a research, development, and marketing specialist in the personal care, over-the-counter, prescription pharmaceuticals, and topical care products industries at companies including Hydron Technologies and Greyson International which she co-founded.

Guy Shapira is a seasoned digital marketer of nutraceuticals, health, and beauty products and services.

 JUPW to Launch CaniSun for Shark Defense Sunscreen with Patented Shark Repellents

View Discovery Channel Videos on the Shark Repellent Technology Here: https://youtu.be/Hqp04gdAXyk and Here: https://youtu.be/PM0YTlbx1qg

On April 7th JUPW announced the upcoming launch of CaniSun for Shark Defense™, the latest addition to the Company's reef-friendly sunscreen line.

Through a licensing agreement with Shark Defense Technologies LLC, the leading researcher of chemical, electrochemical, and magnetic shark repellents, JUPW has the exclusive worldwide rights to patents, formulas, and production methods for shark repellent technologies for use in sun and skincare products.

 Novel Cannabidiol Aspartame Combination Treatment (JW-100) Significantly Reduces ISGA Score in Atopic Dermatitis: Results from a Randomized Double-Blinded Placebo-Controlled Interventional Study

On April 6th JUPW announced the publication of clinical study results to investigate the safety and efficacy of JW-100, its proprietary lotion formulation for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (eczema) in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology, Vol. 21, Issue 4, April 2022, pp: 1647-1650.

 JUPW Launches NoStingz Jellyfish Protective Sunscreen Backed by Patent-Pending Formula in $13 B Sunscreen Market

On April 5th JUPW announced the launch of NoStingz, a proprietary line of sunscreen designed to protect against jellyfish and man o' war stings, sea lice, and swimmer's itch all while continuing to protect ocean lovers' skin from UVA/UVB in a range of SPFs. JUPW has signed a license agreement with Shark Defense Technologies for the exclusive worldwide intellectual property rights to formulas and production methods for jellyfish protective compounds including 4 patents pending. The agreement includes future collaboration to develop and refine additional formulas.

For more on The JUPW NoStingz product or to purchase visit: https://canisun.com/shop/nostingz-your-barrier-of-protection-from-sun-sea/

 JUPW Completes Enrollment in Double-Blind Placebo-Controlled Clinical Trial of JW-200 for the Treatment of Actinic Keratosis

On February 18th JUPW announced it has completed recruitment in its clinical trial of JW-200 for the treatment of actinic keratosis (AK), a common form of pre-cancerous growths that typically present as thick scaly lesions on sun-exposed skin. If left untreated, up to 15.1% of patients with 10 or more AK lesions will develop keratinocyte carcinoma.

 JUPW Board Approval of $5.0 Million Share Buyback Program

On January 25th JUPW announced it its board of directors approved a $5.0 million share buyback program which expires on June 30, 2022. Under the Share Buyback Program, shares of JUPW common stock may be repurchased periodically in the open market or privately negotiated transactions.

For additional information on Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (JUPW) visit www.jupiterwellnessinc.com .

DISCLAIMER: The products mentioned are THC-free and/or compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill.

This article is purely for informational purposes and is not a recommendation in any way for buying or selling stocks

