Take20forLife, Inc. Launches Ahead of New 988 Suicide Prevention Lifeline in July

by Fran Briggs

ORLANDO, FL, USA, May 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / — The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline will roll over from its 10-digit phone number to 988 on July 16, 2022. Take20forLife, Inc. is a Florida non-profit corporation. It provides support measures for suicide prevention and intervention. Currently, Take20forLife is boosting the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline transition.

"In 2020, congress passed a law requiring all states to replace 1-800-273-TALK with 988 by July, 2022," said Demetra Adams Davis , Founder and CEO of Take20ForLife, Inc. "We applaud their resolve as well those who have requested and fought for a simpler number for the national suicide lifeline. It communicates that there is hope and people care."

By July 16, anyone in the USA will be able to dial 988 to text or talk. Callers will be connected to mental health crisis counselors from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline network. Trained individuals will listen to callers and provide immediate support, assess the level of the crisis, then connect the caller with needed resources.

"We're using our PR team and social media networks to bring awareness to 988 now," said Fran Briggs , spokesperson forTake20forLife, Inc. "A mental health crisis can escalate to suicide within minutes. It's imperative that anyone challenged by one receive support services quickly and efficiently."

Suicide is complex, multi-tiered, and often hard to predict, however, mental health experts say it can be preventable.

If you or someone you know is faced with a mental health crisis, please call the crisis lifeline or the local mental and behavioral health facility nearest you.

Services are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and include prompt crisis assessment, crisis prevention, intervention, and follow-up.

ABOUT TAKE20FORLIFE, INC.

Take20forLife, Inc. is an organization that knows suicide can be prevented. It offers education, inspiration, mental health resources and at least 20 minutes to counter suicidal thoughts and feelings. Take20forLife, Inc. supports individuals and their loved ones who are challenged by suicide ideation and suicide. Take20forLife, Inc. has 3 board members on record. Those members are Nicole Bradley Nicole from West Melbourne FL, Demetra A Davis from West Melbourne FL, and Jennifer Rose from West Melbourne FL. For additional information call (855) 822-2055 and follow Take20forLife, Inc on Twitter @Take20forLife.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL SUICIDE PREVENTION LIFELINE

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people or their loved ones who are distressed, are experiencing a mental health crisis, or are in danger of harming themselves. 988 has been designated as the new three-digit dialing code that will route callers to trained counselors on the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. dialing code will be available to everyone across the United States starting on July 16, 2022.

