Philadelphia, PA

WATCH LIVE: Philadelphia Ballot-Counting Livestream

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – City Commissioners started vote counting at 7 a.m. on Election Day. Here’s a live look at the city election headquarters in Northeast Philadelphia where workers are already busy counting mail-in ballots.

The city expects to have its first results at around 8 p.m.

CBS Philly

COVID-19 Cases Soaring Across Philadelphia Region, Up 168% Nationwide

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s been more than two years since the COVID-19 pandemic began and infections are spiking again across the United States. In just the past month, COVID-19 cases have jumped more than 168% nationwide. The surge has a handful of school districts in the Philadelphia region bringing masks back to the classroom. The actual numbers are probably 10 times higher than the official count because so many people are testing at home. It has health departments and hospitals sounding the alarm, warning people to take precautions. The CDC’s COVID community transmission map is all red again for the Philadelphia tri-state region,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia School District Students, Staff To Resume Masking As COVID Cases Continue To Rise In City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia School District will resume masking indoors and on school buses starting Monday, May 23. The health department recommended the school district resume universal mask-wearing due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in the Philadelphia region. Students and staff will be required to wear their masks during the school and workday, and must continue to wear masks while riding transportation coordinated by the district. This includes school buses and vans, taxis, ride-share, Uber, etc. “The District encourages families and staff to take extra precautions to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and will continue to work with PDPH...
