PSP LOOKING FOR BURGLARY SUSPECT

A McIntyre man is charged with drug possession after he was found in the middle of the roadway on Thursday. State police say that at 9:55 AM, troopers were dispatched to the intersection of Rustic Lodge Road and Simpson Road in White Township for a report of an intoxicated man dancing in the middle of the road. The suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Nicholas Lentz, was found to be under the influence of suspected heroin. He was taken to Indiana Regional Medical Center for clearance and held at the Indiana County Jail. On top of the drug possession charge, Lentz faces charges of public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.

INDIANA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO