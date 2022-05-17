ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PSP LOOKING FOR BURGLARY SUSPECT

State police are asking the public to help them identify a suspect in a break-in at a store in Dixonville that happened last Friday....

abc23.com

Grove Ave. Toddler Death Update

We have an update to a story that we first told you about early last Month. A Johnstown woman has been charged with homicide in the death of her 14-month-old daughter according to police. Nicole Fuschino joins us now live with the details for us Nicole what can you tell...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man shot in Derry Township accused of damaging $900 worth of property at suspect's home

A man who was shot in Derry Township this week is accused of setting a fire at the home of the person state police believe pulled the trigger, according to court papers. Police said the fire damaged $900 worth of items. Troopers on Wednesday arrested Jonathan Thomas Corey, 39, of Derry Township, who suffered a gunshot wound to the buttocks.
DERRY, PA
YourErie

Attempted side-by-side theft thwarted

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A recent attempted theft of a side-by-side was interrupted. According to a Pennsylvania State Police news release, a suspected thief attempted to steal a side-by-side UTV on Spring Creek Road in Oil Creek Township of Crawford County. As the theft was in progress, the victim, a 47-year-old female, exited her residence. The suspect […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Hollidaysburg woman charged after child gets into meth stash

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman was put in jail Thursday after unintentionally letting a 5-year-old boy get into her bag of meth while she was taking a nap, according to state police. On April 10 around 6:30 p.m., police were sent to Nic’s Grab N’ Go in Frankstown Township for a child that […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
wdadradio.com

POLICE REPORTS: DRUG POSSESSION, TWO-VEHICLE CRASH

A McIntyre man is charged with drug possession after he was found in the middle of the roadway on Thursday. State police say that at 9:55 AM, troopers were dispatched to the intersection of Rustic Lodge Road and Simpson Road in White Township for a report of an intoxicated man dancing in the middle of the road. The suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Nicholas Lentz, was found to be under the influence of suspected heroin. He was taken to Indiana Regional Medical Center for clearance and held at the Indiana County Jail. On top of the drug possession charge, Lentz faces charges of public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.
INDIANA, PA
WTAJ

Police urge residents to be aware of scammer posing as officer

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are warning residents about a scam where someone impersonates an officer over the telephone. Ferguson Township Police Department said in a press release that they have been receiving complaints about a scam where a caller impersonates one of their officers. The department said that you should never provide personal, bank […]
FERGUSON TOWNSHIP, PA
wtae.com

Greensburg couple facing child endangerment charges

GREENSBURG, Pa. — A man already facing child endangerment charges, is facing more charges after police said he violated the terms of his release by returning to the home. Nicholas Shaplye, 51, denied the allegations to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 outside of court Thursday. According to court documents, a witness heard Shaplye threaten a 13-year-old girl during a video call and was seen shoving an 8-year-old boy with autism. Police said Shaplye was frustrated and threatened to kill the children with a hammer.
GREENSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Over $7k in truck batteries stolen from repair shop, police investigate

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after more than $7,000 worth of semi-truck batteries were stolen from a local business. Police were called on May 12 to Del’s Truck and Auto Repair along Lincoln Highway in Breezewood after the company found that 36 semi-truck batteries were stolen. They told police it happened […]
BREEZEWOOD, PA
WTAJ

Police warn of multiple vehicle break-ins in Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Richland Township residents are being asked to keep an eye out for suspicious activity after a rash of vehicle break-ins. Several thefts from vehicles have been reported between April 30 and May 16 and have occurred on Luther Road, Rachel Street, Metzler Street, Norwood Street, and Wineland Street. Police are […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
wdadradio.com

PRE-TRIAL CONFERENCES SCHEDULED FOR MAN CHARGED WITH ARMAGH ROBBERY

Several pre-trial conferences are scheduled for today in Indiana County Court, including one for a man charged with robbing a service station in Armagh. Court documents that 28-year-old Nicholas Empfield is scheduled for two conferences today. One of the conferences is connected with a case where he is charged with two counts of robbery along with single counts of aggravated and simple assault, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and harassment for the incident at the One-Stop service station on Indiana Drive in Armagh back on January 7th of this year. Police say that Empfield got to the station around 6:00 AM and demanded money from the clerk on duty. He assaulted the female employee by shoving her, and her head hit a counter top as she fell. He then took more than $1800 in cash from the PA lottery register and fled.
ARMAGH, PA

