ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

How to Adjust the Bass on Windows 10 and 11

By Zainab Falak
makeuseof.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor those of you who don't like weak audio or are fond of feeling the resonance in your body rather than just hearing the music through your ears, it is definitely important to be able to adjust the bass on your Windows device. In this guide, we will walk...

www.makeuseof.com

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

Best cheap microphone for streaming and gaming

The best cheap microphones often sound just as good as their more expensive counterparts. The times of whispery, barely audible audio through Ventrilo are mostly behind us. These days, you can grab a $50 microphone, plug it into your laptop, and record a great-sounding podcast that'll blow your listeners away. Over the past couple of years, popular microphone makers have offered budget-friendly configurations for gaming, recording, and streaming that sound amazing.
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

Save Up to 83% On Norton Security Solutions During May Flash Sale

It's important to make sure that all your data is secure, and the best way to do this is with the help of antivirus protection installed on your computer and other devices. Unfortunately, we all know that antivirus software can run a bit expensive, which is a major deterrent to lots of people. Well, in May, Norton is a lot cheaper, thanks to the upcoming flash sale!
COMPUTERS
ZDNet

Get a tiny 2TB portable SSD external drive only $30

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Technology has advanced to the point where we can take amazing photos and breathtaking videos with our phones. However, those files consume ever-increasing storage, and deleting your favorite images or important files is never fun.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ebooks#Windows Updates#Software#Bass Management#Bass Boost
makeuseof.com

The 6 Best Features of the Google Pixel 6a

Google's Pixel 6a succeeds the 5a 5G introduced in 2021. Like its predecessor, the device is budget-friendly, but despite that, you still get pretty good specs for its price. Here are the best features offered by the Pixel 6a to help you make an informed choice if you're considering it as your next phone.
CELL PHONES
PC Gamer

Best curved monitors for gaming

The best curved monitors for gaming will add that extra level of immersion to your play time. While a 19-inch panel doesn't make sense with even a slight curve, if you've got an ultrawide 12:9 display in your sights, it's well worth taking the curved approach. Having a monitor wrap around at the edges, and tickle your peripheral vision, can really lure you into your chosen gameworld.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

10 Hidden Spotify Features Everyone Should Know About

Spotify has been around for so long that there's a chance you're stuck in the same old routine when you use it. Open the app, select your playlist, and enjoy it. But as time went by, developers have added new features that help you better configure your playlists, find new artists, completely ignore them, or search for an artist's best songs.
MUSIC
Popular Science

4 smart reasons to keep an old USB drive around

When your old tech gets too old for its primary use, you’ve still got options: phones can become security cameras, tablets can become e-readers, and laptops can be adapted to act as dedicated media servers. This type of hardware recycling can apply to USB drives too. Take your applications...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Windows 10
GamesRadar+

How to pair an Xbox Series X controller to your console or other compatible devices

Need to know how to pair an Xbox Series X controller with your new Xbox Series X console? The process is very simple and only involves a few button presses to sort out, allowing you to start playing as soon as possible. However, if you prefer wired connections, you can use that too, provided you've got yourself a USB to USB-C cable. Thanks to Bluetooth, the Xbox Wireless Controller can also be connected with lots of other devices aside from just the Xbox Series X and S, so you might also want to know how to pair it up with your PC if you're not a mouse and keyboard fan, or mobile device for Game Pass, remote play, and even Cloud Gaming. If you've picked up your new console for a great Xbox Series X price, here's what you need to know about pairing an Xbox Series X controller to your Xbox Series X console and a variety of other gaming devices.
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

Why Is Apple Hiring This Former Ford Exec?

If you've been tracking Apple's ambitious plans for a fully autonomous vehicle over the years, then you know the project's status seems to be perpetually on and off; regardless, now all signs point to an Apple Car comeback. Reports indicate Apple is adding automaker-specific regulatory expertise with the hiring of long-time Ford executive Desi Ujkashevic.
BUSINESS
laptopmag.com

Acer's TravelMate business laptops get 12th Gen Intel and AMD Ryzen power

Acer revealed a refreshed lineup of its portable yet powerful TravelMate business laptops, and they're now equipped with 12th Gen Intel and AMD Ryzen power at prices that won't break the bank. Aimed at hybrid workers on the move, Acer's new business laptops bring the heat with the choice of...
COMPUTERS
inputmag.com

Amazon is finally using the right port on the 7-inch Fire tablet

Amazon is doing away with micro-USB on its updated Fire 7 tablets and finally bringing the charging standard of choice, USB-C, to its highly affordable option starting June 29 for $59.99. Boosted — Along with giving micro-USB the boot (seriously, don’t come back), Amazon says the new 7-inch Fire tablet...
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

How to Update the Firmware for a MagSafe Battery Pack

The MagSafe Battery Pack is Apple’s solution for charging your iPhone on the go. The battery pack wirelessly attaches to the back of your iPhone using MagSafe and charges your phone. Apple occasionally releases firmware updates for the MagSafe Battery Pack to improves the iPhone charging speed or other...
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

New Leak Reveals Ecobee’s New Smart Thermostats

Smart thermostats continue to be a great way to start building a smart home. And one of the major manufacturers, Ecobee, will soon be introducing two new models. We only know due to them leaking online a couple of different websites. Leaks Detail the Ecobee Premium and Enhanced. The thermostats...
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

10 Accessories to Improve Your Desk Setup

You've built your new PC, you have a beautiful desk from IKEA, and your home office is slowly coming together. One by one, you'll gather new accessories for your desk setup that make it feel more complete. But are you feeling stuck and need some suggestions? Here are 10 of the most useful accessories we recommend for your desk setup.
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

How Does Adobe Creative Cloud Work? Everything You Need to Know

If you’ve wondered where all your Adobe Creative Cloud programs are stored, as well as your digital art, videos, or photos, we’re here to explain the Creative Cloud and its cloud-based system. Adobe Creative Cloud is a standard suite for most graphic designers, illustrators, photographers, and video creators....
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Create Master Templates for Presentations in Figma

If you’re creating a stylized presentation, but don’t want to employ overused templates from PowerPoint, Google Slides, or Canva, you can create your own master templates for your future presentation designs. This is a great option for those who want themed presentation designs or who need to follow...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

Roborock Q5+: The Self-Empyting, 3D Mapping, Vacuuming Robot

The Q5+ has all the high-end features for a not unreasonable price, with LiDAR mapping and navigation, a smart app, and even a self-emptying dock. It's powerful and gets the job done. But if you're a new robovac owner, you should know there's still a bit of maintenance to clean the roller every so often.
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

Useful Tips on Using the Family Safety Tool in Microsoft 365

In today’s age, most people around the world have their own email address, mobile phone, and connection to the internet. A study by a privately funded radio station in 2019 showed that 53% of children owned their own smartphones, all before the age of 11. In this article, we...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy