Behind McDonald’s Exit From Russia After Three Decades of Operation

Today, voters in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Kentucky, Idaho and Oregon cast their ballots in midterm primaries to pick their parties' candidates for the Nov. 8 elections. The U.S. Senate races in Pennsylvania are stealing most of the headlines, as the Republican race includes Trump-backed television personality Mehmet Oz in a tight three-way battle with hedge fund CEO David McCormick and conservative commentator Kathy Barnette. On the other side, Democrats choose between John Fetterman, who recently suffered a stroke, and centrist Congressman Conor Lamb. In North Carolina, polarizing Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn is running against a field of seven GOP candidates hoping to unseat him, and Trump's kingmaking ability is put to the test again as his endorsee Ted Budd faces former Gov. Pat McCrory for a spot in the U.S. Senate. AP.

POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO