Economy

Behind McDonald’s Exit From Russia After Three Decades of Operation

By Cheddar
 3 days ago

McDonald’s is making a complete exit out of Russia given the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine amid the war. Caleb Silver, editor-in-chief of Investopedia, joins Opening Bell to discuss the impacts of the decision on the Golden Arches as it makes the decision to close its doors for what he deemed was a civic action that will incur a $1.4 billion hit for the fast food giant. "The question some people are asking is what took so long given that almost 1000 companies have already pulled out of Russia altogether," he said. The pullout comes three months into the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

