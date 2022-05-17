COVID-19 In Maryland: Hospitalizations Surpass 400, Positivity Rate Above 8%

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For the first time since February, there are more than 400 Marylanders hospitalized with COVID-19, according to data released Tuesday by the Maryland Department of Health.

And the state’s seven-day positivity rate is the highest it’s been since Jan. 31, when a surge in cases attributed to the Omicron variant started to ebb, according to the data.

An additional 39 Marylanders have been hospitalized with the virus over the last 24 hours, bringing the total in the state to 403 patients — the highest since Feb. 26, when 418 people were in the hospital receiving care.

Of those currently hospitalized, 354 adults are in acute care and 37 are in intensive care. Eleven children are in acute care and one is in the ICU.

The positivity rate in Maryland increased by 0.37% over the last 24 hours and now stands at 8.02%. The last time the metric surpassed 8% was Jan. 31, when it was 8.66%, according to state data.

Baltimore City and Howard, Kent, Montgomery, Somerset, Wicomico and Worcester counties all have a “Medium” level of transmission, according to the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Level s. Under those conditions, the CDC advises people who are immunocompromised or at high risk for severe disease consult with their physician about masking and other precautions.

The other 17 jurisdictions in the state have a “Low” rate of transmission, according to the CDC.

Maryland reported an additional 2,292 cases since Monday.

The statewide death toll now stands at 14,277, an increase of 18 deaths over the past 24 hours.

Maryland has administered 11,796,189 doses of the vaccine, and 4,626,828 Marylanders are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to state officials, 2,345,556 Marylanders have received their booster shot, including 1,581 in the last day.