Keith Whitley Is Officially Inducted Into The Country Music Hall Of Fame

It’s official…

This morning, the Country Music Association gathered at the Hall of Fame Rotunda at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum to reveal the Class of 2022.

This year’s inductees include Joe Galante, Jerry Lee Lewis and Keith Whitley.

Galante will be inducted in the “Non-Performer” category, which is awarded every third year in rotation with “Recording and/or Touring Musician” and “Songwriter” categories.

Lewis will be inducted in the “Veterans Era Artist” category and Whitley will be inducted in the “Modern Era Artist” category.

The ceremony was hosted by legendary country music duo, Brooks & Dunn.

Joe Galante said that he was completely speechless:

“When I heard the news I was being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, it was the first time in my entire career I was speechless. I’m humbled, beyond honored and honestly, I’m still trying to wrap my head around this.”

Jerry Lee Lewis reflected back on joining his heroes Hank Williams and Jimmie Rodgers:

“To be recognized by Country Music with their highest honor is a humbling experience. The little boy from Ferriday, LA listening to Jimmie Rodgers and Hank Williams never thought he’d be in a Hall amongst them.

I am appreciative of all those who have recognized that Jerry Lee Lewis music is Country Music and to our almighty God for his never-ending redeeming grace.”

And finally, Lorrie Morgan weighed on the induction of her late husband, the great Keith Whitley:

“In my heart, this feels like an absolutely appropriate honor, but at the same time, I know that Keith would be painfully humbled, and even shy about accepting an induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame,.

Music was all about emotion to Keith. It was personal. There were so many great artists he admired, even worshipped. To stand in their company in the Hall of Fame would’ve been overwhelmingly emotional for him.

I am thrilled to see him honored this way, and for what it means to my children, Morgan and Jesse Keith; to Keith’s grandchildren; the Whitley family; and to the many, many fans who continue to point to Keith as one of the all-time greats.”

Even in Whitley’s short career, he managed to become one of the most influential artists to put their mark on the country music world. Some even say he would be considered the King of Country music had he not passed away in 1989, at just 34 years old.

With hit songs like “When You Say Nothing At All,” “I’m No Stranger To The Rain,” “Miami, My Amy,” “Don’t Close Your Eyes” and more, you’d be hard pressed to find a country artist right now (at least a good one) that wouldn’t call Whitley a huge inspiration.

And he’s finally a Country Music Hall of Famer.

“When You Say Nothing At All”

“Don’t Close Your Eyes”