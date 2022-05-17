ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Keith Whitley Is Officially Inducted Into The Country Music Hall Of Fame

By Wes Langeler
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28QKG5_0fh4Sl7N00

It’s official…

This morning, the Country Music Association gathered at the Hall of Fame Rotunda at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum to reveal the Class of 2022.

This year’s inductees include Joe Galante, Jerry Lee Lewis and Keith Whitley.

Galante will be inducted in the “Non-Performer” category, which is awarded every third year in rotation with “Recording and/or Touring Musician” and “Songwriter” categories.

Lewis will be inducted in the “Veterans Era Artist” category and Whitley will be inducted in the “Modern Era Artist” category.

The ceremony was hosted by legendary country music duo, Brooks & Dunn.

Joe Galante said that he was completely speechless:

“When I heard the news I was being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, it was the first time in my entire career I was speechless. I’m humbled, beyond honored and honestly, I’m still trying to wrap my head around this.”

Jerry Lee Lewis reflected back on joining his heroes Hank Williams and Jimmie Rodgers:

To be recognized by Country Music with their highest honor is a humbling experience. The little boy from Ferriday, LA listening to Jimmie Rodgers and Hank Williams never thought he’d be in a Hall amongst them.

I am appreciative of all those who have recognized that Jerry Lee Lewis music is Country Music and to our almighty God for his never-ending redeeming grace.”

And finally, Lorrie Morgan weighed on the induction of her late husband, the great Keith Whitley:

“In my heart, this feels like an absolutely appropriate honor, but at the same time, I know that Keith would be painfully humbled, and even shy about accepting an induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame,.

Music was all about emotion to Keith. It was personal. There were so many great artists he admired, even worshipped. To stand in their company in the Hall of Fame would’ve been overwhelmingly emotional for him.

I am thrilled to see him honored this way, and for what it means to my children, Morgan and Jesse Keith; to Keith’s grandchildren; the Whitley family; and to the many, many fans who continue to point to Keith as one of the all-time greats.”

Even in Whitley’s short career, he managed to become one of the most influential artists to put their mark on the country music world. Some even say he would be considered the King of Country music had he not passed away in 1989, at just 34 years old.

With hit songs like “When You Say Nothing At All,” “I’m No Stranger To The Rain,” “Miami, My Amy,” “Don’t Close Your Eyes” and more, you’d be hard pressed to find a country artist right now (at least a good one) that wouldn’t call Whitley a huge inspiration.

And he’s finally a Country Music Hall of Famer.

“When You Say Nothing At All”

“Don’t Close Your Eyes”

Comments / 8

Related
KFIL Radio

33 Years Ago: Keith Whitley Dies

Thirty-three years ago today (May 9, 1989) was one of the saddest days in the history of country music: It was on that date that Keith Whitley died, at just 33 years old. Whitley was found dead in his home by his brother-in-law, Lane Palmer, who had been with the singer-songwriter earlier that morning. The two men had coffee and made plans for a day of golf and lunch. When Palmer returned, however, he found Whitley deceased in his bed; the country star's blood alcohol level was .47, and his cause of death was determined to be alcohol poisoning.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Naomi Judd Once Blasted The CMT Music Awards For Their Pathetic Tribute To George Jones

Naomi Judd gave what would turn out to be her final performance just a few short weeks ago at the CMT Music Awards when The Judds reunited to perform their 1990 hit “Love Can Build a Bridge.” But back in 2013, Naomi was none too happy with CMT and their music awards – and she let them know it. The controversy came when that year’s CMT Music Awards were held just about a month after the passing of one of […] The post Naomi Judd Once Blasted The CMT Music Awards For Their Pathetic Tribute To George Jones first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

WATCH: Garth Brooks Sings ‘Seven Spanish Angels’ Tribute to Ray Charles at Country Music Hall of Fame Ceremony

Ray Charles was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame during a star-studded medallion ceremony on May 1. Ray joined fellow 2022 inductees The Judds, Pete Drake, and Eddie Bayers. The War and Treaty (“You Don’t Know Me”), Bettye LaVette (“I Can’t Stop Loving You”), and Garth Brooks (“Seven Spanish Angels”) honored Ray Charles with musical tributes.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hank Williams
Person
Keith Whitley
Person
Lorrie Morgan
Person
Jerry Lee Lewis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Hall#Brooks Dunn
Daily Mail

Carrie Underwood delivers heartfelt tribute to Naomi Judd during concert performance hours after her passing: 'Country music lost a true legend... sing with the angels, Naomi'

Carrie Underwood is among the country music fans paying tribute to Naomi Judd following her sudden death at the age of 76 on Saturday, April 30. During her concert at the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California, just hours after the tragic news of Judd's passing broke, Underwood asked fans to honor loved ones who they've lost along the path of life, People reported.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

How, When To Watch ‘CMT Remembers: Naomi Judd’ Tribute Special

In a special television event, country music will come together. CMT Remembers: Naomi Judd is going to air tonight, May 3. CMT will host the special memorial event as things get started at 9:00 p.m. EST. It is a quick turnaround after the news that the country legend had died at 76. There are going to be special airings during the Music Video Hours as well.
CELEBRITIES
Maryland Daily Record

Crystal Gayle Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Husband/Spouse Name: Bill Gatzimos (m. 1971-present) Kids/Children Name: Catherine and Christos Gatzimos. Profession: Singer, songwriter, and record producer. Crystal Gayle is an American country music singer, songwriter, and producer. She gained fame in 1977 after she released her cross-over hit Don’t Make my Brown Eyes Blue. She was initially signed to the same record label as her sister, Lorretta, but she left the record after it failed to work out. She was one of the successful crossover artists of the 70s and 80s. Her very long hair goes hand in hand with her name.
PAINTSVILLE, KY
InspireMore

A Last-Minute Change Turns Into Astounding Performance By “American Idol” Contestant.

Noah Thompson, a 20-year-old construction worker from a small town in Kentucky, is captivating the whole country with his voice, personality, and a set of beautiful blue eyes. But Noah’s talents go far beyond an impressive voice. This young father’s unique country spark has made him a fan favorite on the 20th season of “American Idol.” For his Top 14 Performance, Noah chose “Nobody to Blame” by Chris Stapleton. Despite his dedication to perfecting his performance, his mentor, Gabby Barrett, felt like something was missing. The problem? He wasn’t feeling the song.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
Taste of Country

‘American Idol': Noah Thompson Makes a Last-Minute Decision, Lands on ‘Stand by Me’ [Watch]

Noah Thompson will compete in the Top 11 on Season 20 of American Idol after his latest performance on the program, which aired on Sunday night (April 24). Thompson, 20, initially auditioned for the popular reality TV series because he “wants a better life for his son, Walker.” After revealing Chris Stapleton’s “Nobody to Blame” as his song choice, the former construction worker from Kentucky was given the task of selecting a different tune.
TV SHOWS
American Songwriter

Watch The Judds’ Final Performance

On April 30, the world lost one of country music’s most influential women. Naomi Judd passed away near Nashville, Tennessee, “to the disease of mental illness” as stated by her daughters Wynonna and Ashley. During her life, Naomi was one half of the renowned mother-daughter musical duo...
NASHVILLE, TN
jambroadcasting.com

Naomi Judd’s public memorial service will be televised on CMT

Fans will be able to watch the public memorial service for Naomi Judd live: It’s being aired commercial-free on CMT. The event, called Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration, will be held at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on Sunday, May 15 at 6 p.m. ET. Wynonna Judd — Naomi’s daughter and The Judds duet partner — will pay tribute to the late country legend during the ceremony, as will Naomi’s other daughter, actor Ashley Judd.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Randy Travis Mourns Death of Texas Country Music Legend Mickey Gilley

Country music star Randy Travis gave a public farewell to friend and colleague Mickey Gilley this week via Twitter. Travis captioned the tweet simply by saying “our kind thoughts and gentle prayers are sent to Cindy and the entire family, with love,” before signing his name. He then included a link to a 1986 performance and a few paragraphs summing up his relationship with the late musician and businessman who many credit for starting the “Urban Cowboy” movement of the late 1970s.
TEXAS STATE
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind the Band Name: ZZ Top

Who the heck is ZZ Top? Who names their child ZZ? What do those Z’s stand for?. These are popular—and reasonable—questions for anyone first encountering the Texas blues sounds of the popular rock band. When a band is named after what sounds like a person’s name, then it’s of course normal to wonder who that person is.
ROCK MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’: Watch Luke Bryan’s Hysterical Reaction to Katy Perry Falling Out of Her Chair

“American Idol” fans love watching the talented performers that grace the stage of the competitive singing show. However, some of the most entertaining moments take place in the banter between the show’s famous judges. Most recently, “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan went viral online after he had a hilarious reaction to Katy Perry’s less than graceful dismount from her chair during the latest airing. Check it out.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

136K+
Followers
9K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy