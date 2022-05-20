ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen news - live: Countdown to platinum jubilee weekend begins

By Laura Hampson and Kate Ng
The Independent
 4 days ago

The Queen is set to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June with a four-day bank holiday weekend.

The weekend, which will begin on Thursday 2 June and end on Sunday 5 June, will see several events take place involving members of the royal family .

These include Trooping the Colour, a Service of Thanksgiving, the Platinum beacons, a Platinum Jubilee pageant and a star-studded concert.

However, the RMT union has today announced planned strike action on the weekend, which will affect passengers aiming to travel on the Victoria, Jubilee and Piccadilly Lines.

Meanwhile, The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have begun their three-day tour in Canada, where they are representing the Queen - one of a number of recent appearances to highlight Prince Charles ’ increased presence as head of the royal family in the light of the monarch’s mobility problems and advanced age.

While the Queen has made mostly virtual appearances so far this year due to ongoing mobility issues, as she gears up for the Jubilee weekend Her Majesty has started to make more in-person appearances.

However Buckingham Palace has said the Queen’s attendance at Jubilee weekend events aren’t likely to be confirmed until the day-of.

Follow our liveblog for all of the latest updates on the Queen as she prepares to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee.

The Independent

