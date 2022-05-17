ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrest Made In Dallas Hair Salon Shooting

By Dani Medina
 3 days ago
Photo: Dallas Police Department

Police said Tuesday (May 17) an arrest has been made for the shooting at a hair salon in Dallas, Texas, last week . The suspect was not immediately identified, and is currently being interviewed and processed, the Dallas Police Department said on Twitter .

The suspect is accused of shooting three Korean women at a hair salon on Royal Lane, according to The New York Times . Police originally said the shooting was not indicative of being a hate crime, but Dallas Police Department Police Chief Eddie Garcia said "there may be a link to hate" at a press conference on Friday. Last week's shooting was likely related to two other shootings at other Asian-run establishments, he added.

The FBI announced it has officially launched a hate crime investigation regarding the shooting, FOX 4 reported.

The three women that were shot are expected to survive, The New York Times reported. The other two shootings (on April 2 and May 10) yielded no injuries.

Surveillance images of the shooter released Wednesday (May 11) show the man wearing all black and holding a large firearm. The vehicle — a maroon minivan — he was believed to be driving was shown also. According to NBC DFW , the gunman stopped his vehicle, walked across the parking lot and entered the hair salon. When he was inside, he yelled "something unintelligible and began shooting." Inside Hair World Salon, police said at least four shots were fired, three of which were by the front door. The man left the business, got into his vehicle and fled the scene after firing off several shots.

The Dallas Police Department said Garcia would release more information later on Tuesday.

Black Enterprise

Girlfriend of Dallas Shooter Says He Fears People of Asian Descent

Jeremy Theron Smith was arrested Tuesday for wounding three Asian women during a shooting in a hair salon. His girlfriend said Smith has a fear of Asian Americans. The 37-year-old Dallas man is currently being held on a $300,000 bond after shooting at the Hair World Salon in Dallas’ Koreatown last Wednesday, The Washington Post reported. He faces three charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and could be hit with hate crime charges pending an FNI investigation.
