City of Minneapolis, Jaleel Stallings reach $1.5M settlement

By Tommy Wiita
 3 days ago
Tommy Wiita

The City of Minneapolis has agreed to pay $1.5 million to Jaleel Stallings, a St. Paul veteran who sued the city after being acquitted of eight felony charges when he shot in self-defense at Minneapolis police officers during the George Floyd protests.

The settlement covers costs and attorneys' fees, according to court documents, though the city will not admit fault or take any responsibility for the incident as part of the agreement with Stallings.

The city council will have to approve the final settlement.

Stallings was acquitted by a jury last summer for the charges after evidence presented directly contradicted accounts provided by police and laid out by prosecutors. Stallings, who was protesting the death of George Floyd on May 30, 2020, said he didn't know the people firing plastic bullets at him from an unmarked cargo van were police, so he fired back.

Hennepin County Jail

A curfew had been declared and Gov. Tim Walz and other state leaders had warned about white supremacists and others wandering around Minneapolis to instigate violence. Stallings was aware of this, which is why he armed himself (he is legally permitted to carry), court documents explain.

Once Stalling realized it was police, he laid his weapon down and laid down on the ground. Surveillance video and bodycam footage shows SWAT officers kick, punch and knee Stallings repeatedly in the face and head after he had already surrendered. Officers initially claimed that he had resisted arrest, with a news release describing it as a "struggle."

Stallings suffered a fracture near his eye, as well as cuts and bruises.

The incident happened just five days after Floyd was killed by Officer Derek Chauvin on 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in south Minneapolis. Police had been driving around the area that night, attempting to regain control of a high-tension city.

The SWAT team involved with Stallings were driving in an unmarked cargo van, firing 40-mm marking rounds at civilians out after curfew. Body camera footage showed officers talking about "hunting" protesters. That's when they eventually beat Stallings and another person he was with after Stallings fired his weapon back at them. He previously stated that he "purposely" missed them.

He told the Minnesota Reformer on Tuesday that even with the settlement being "great," he still felt unsatisfied.

"I didn’t go into the civil suit with the intention of getting a check — I wanted justice and accountability, just like I had to face,” Stallings said. “I would like to see all parties involved be held to some level of accountability as well.”

No Minneapolis Police Department officer has been formally disciplined for their actions during the May 2020 riots as of this day, though one female officer was disciplined for speaking to a reporter anonymously.

It is however the latest in an increasingly long line of settlement payments the city is paying out to civilians for actions by police during the protests, which saw a number of peaceful protesters and journalists injured by marking rounds.

Mary Moriarty, a former Hennepin County public defender who is now running for Hennepin County Attorney, reminded the public on Twitter Tuesday that there has still been no explanation why Stallings was charged with attempted murder.

"Remember that the Hennepin County Attorney filed attempted murder charges against Mr. Stallings, asked for high bail to keep him in jail until his trial, and, after a jury found him not guilty, tried to keep the video from becoming public," she said.

"We still have no explanation from the Hennepin County Attorney about his decision to charge Mr. Stallings and not the police who assaulted him."

A spokesperson for the Hennepin County Attorney's Office told Bring Me The News last year the office never objected to releasing the footage, saying the video had to be obtained from the Minneapolis Police Department through the City Attorney's Office.

Last month, the Minnesota Department of Human Rights found after an almost two-year investigation that there is probable cause that the City of Minneapolis and the police department has engaged in an illegal "pattern or practice of race discrimination" over a period of at least a decade.

