Charges: Man Drove 4 Times Over Legal Limit With Toddler In Car

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) – A Hastings man has been charged after he allegedly drove while drunk with a child inside the car.

Matthew Quade, 35, faces a child endangerment charge as well as two counts of driving while intoxicated in the May 10 incident. He was charged in Washington County last week.

According to the criminal complaint, officers noticed that a car was swerving and following others too closely, and initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 61 and 80th Street South in Cottage Grove.

The driver, identified as Quade, had a “strong alcohol odor,” slurred speech, and glossy eyes, according to documents. He was taken to Washington County Jail after officers performed field sobriety tests.

Quade’s blood alcohol concentration was determined to be 0.38, more than four times the legal limit in Minnesota, which is 0.08.

Inside the car, officers found a 2-year-old child as well as three bottles of vodka.