Friends claimed that late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins told them he wanted to cut back on touring with the Dave Grohl-led rockers in his final days. One of them, Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron, told Rolling Stone in a new report that Hawkins confided to him he "couldn't fucking do it anymore." (UPDATE: Cameron has since responded in a statement that his words "were taken out of context.")

