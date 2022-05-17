Missing Montgomery teen found safe

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a suspect has been taken into custody following a robbery Wednesday morning. Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman said officers responded to the 4300 block of Troy Highway around 8:15 a.m. regarding a robbery. There, officers spoke with the caller who said an unknown, armed suspect demanded property and then fled.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing man who has not been seen in over a week. Robby Wilcox, 58, was last seen May 8 at Bubba’s Car Wash in the 9200 block of Parkway East. Wilcox is described as being 5-foot-7 and weighing […]
Montgomery police say a woman has been arrested and charged with the murder of a Montgomery man in December 2020. Police have charged 24-year-old Dae’ja Powell, of Texas, with the murder of 29-year-old Keith Spells, of Montgomery. The shooting occurred on Monday, December 28, 2020 around 8:30 a.m. in...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Update: The missing child alert has been canceled. The Montgomery Police Department in Alabama is asking for help in locating a teenager who went missing two weeks ago. Harleanna Michelle McCreless, 17, was last seen on May 16 on Troy Highway. She was reported missing on...
Nearly four years after a Montgomery police dog bit and killed Joseph Lee Pettaway, despite national press and a long-running lawsuit, the public still hasn’t been allowed to see the body camera footage. Attorneys for Pettaway’s family today once again asked Chief U.S. District Judge Emily C. Marks to...
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in Tuscaloosa have arrested four suspects in connection with a shooting that injured a child at an apartment complex pool Monday afternoon. Officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department responded to a call of the shooting at the Village of Brook Meadows apartments just after 4:15 p.m. Witnesses say the shooting […]
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting Tuesday night, Montgomery police said. According to Capt. Saba Coleman, officers were called to an area of Pine Street around 9 p.m. The police department did not identify the specific location, but a WSFA 12 News photojournalist found...
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Three suspects are at-large after two Dothan stores were stolen from on Monday. Both stores caught the suspects’ on camera. Surveillance photos show two women in Dove Christian Ministry and later it was found that pieces of jewelry and small gifts that can fit in bags were stolen. “I mean, obviously […]
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A Prattville city councilman has been arrested, according to Chief Magistrate Charlotte Griffith. Griffith confirmed the arrest of District 2 Councilman Marcus Jackson on a misdemeanor menacing charge. Jackson turned himself in at the Autauga County Metro Jail and has since been released on his own...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police detectives are investigating a robbery on the city’s east side. Investigators said on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, a victim was robbed in the 9800 Block of Parkway East by a man and a woman. Officers said the two were riding a motorcycle (the...
Three former workers at a prominent Alabama church daycare have been indicted on a combined 44 charges of child abuse and failure to disclose child abuse. Chief Deputy District Attorney C.J. Robinson on Tuesday announced the indictments in what he previously called a “sickening” case. Robinson, of the...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide Monday morning. According to BPD, officers were called to the 600 block of Sheridan Road just after 9 a.m. to conduct a welfare check. Officers were then able to get into the residence and discovered a person dead in the living room. The […]
VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – A disturbing autopsy report has led to the arrest of a Valley woman’s husband and daughter for various charges in her death, including Manslaughter, Elder Abuse, and Neglect. The death investigation began on March 16, 2022; Valley Police were called to a home in the 3600 block of 24th Avenue and found […]
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified a motorcyclist who died in a two-vehicle crash Saturday. According to Montgomery police, Lance Knighton, 38, was fatally injured after the 2004 Honda Shadow motorcycle he was driving was involved in a crash with another vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man who escaped police custody while being transported from Montgomery Municipal Court Monday morning has been recaptured and now faces additional charges, according to the Montgomery Police Department. Montgomery police responded to the area of Madison Avenue and North Jackson Street around 11:45 a.m. on...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The southbound lane of the 200 block of Perry Hill Road is closed for repairs after a sinkhole developed Tuesday afternoon. Montgomery police and fire medics responded to the area around 12:15 p.m. where they talked with a motorist who reported their vehicle had been damaged by the developing hole in the road.
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lee County Grand Jury has decided no charges will be filed in the February road rage incident that led to a shooting along Richland Road in front of an elementary school as children were being dropped off by their families and buses to begin their day. The Lee County District […]
COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Office says a burglary attempt was foiled with a little help from the victim’s neighbor. Sheriff Blake Turman says units responded to three calls about a drunk man in the Sugarhill community on U.S. 29 South Monday evening. What they didn’t know before they got there was that the man had allegedly stolen a vehicle in Andalusia, the sheriff said.
