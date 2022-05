The good news for Texas farmers is that wheat prices are way up. The bad news is that a lot of farmers won’t even harvest the crop they planted this year. “Most of them will probably be totally abandoned, most meaning probably something like 70, even up to 80 percent,” said Jackie Rudd, professor of agronomy and the wheat breeding program coordinator at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension and Research Center at Amarillo.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO