ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Conspiracy Theories Hatch As Bird Flu Slows Down In Iowa

By Kailey Foster
KOEL 950 AM
KOEL 950 AM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It seems that every time a “new” disease hits the media, people always come out to share their opinions on how relevant the disease is- and it’s not just human diseases people are talking about. I have seen a lot of on Twitter and even in...

koel.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Health
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bird Flu#Influenza Virus#Avian Influenza#Pcr#Ap#Covid#The Wall Street Journal
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa’s Best Pork Tenderloin Is Waiting To Be Discovered

Now that we have announced the winner of Iowa’s Best Burger Contest, it’s time we shift gears and start voting for another state best. In early April, the Iowa Pork Producers Association launched its Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin contest and now there is less than a month left to nominate your favorite sandwich.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Two Iowa Men Find 180 Pounds of Morel Mushrooms [PHOTO]

It's the biggest harvest you've ever seen. Holy morel mushroom. On Mother's Day, my dad and I were discussing how the warmer temperatures in the forecast would probably lead to good morel mushroom hunting this week. Turns out we were already late. The hunt of the century had happened the day before.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

What’s the Cause of Increased Dog Attacks in Cedar Rapids?

The nationwide shutdowns that occurred in the previous years were terrible for a majority of people. We couldn't go anywhere or do anything. If we did it was spent wearing a mask and staying 6 feet apart from everyone we came in contact with. You might say we lost one of our basic human needs. Socialization. That could also be the case with dogs in Cedar Rapids.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
China
KOEL 950 AM

A Rare Dust Storm Brings Wind and Damage to NW Iowa [PHOTOS]

You have to forgive Iowans for not being big fans of learning new weather terms. Prior to 2020, how many of you had heard of a derecho before? Unfortunately, Iowans got a first-hand lesson on the power of that type of storm. Yesterday in areas of Northwest Iowa another type of storm not often seen in the Hawkeye state rolled through. The storm is called a haboob.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Avian Flu Confirmed in Dead Geese Found at Rochester Park

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Avian Flu has been confirmed in the six geese found dead at Rochester’s Silver Lake Park last month. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources made the confirmation late Thursday. A city spokesperson said the DNR is not likely to do any additional testing and it can be expected that there may be a few additional geese that pass over the coming months.
ROCHESTER, MN
KOEL 950 AM

Photos Iowans Captured of Last Night’s ‘Blood Moon’ Lunar Eclipse

If you're anything like me, you hate missing out on opportunities to see things, places, or people that you may never get the opportunity to again. I went with my dad to see Dave Chappelle last year because he was showing a non-released documentary in Des Moines. One of my best friends and I are seeing Jordan Peterson in Cincinnati (even though I've already seen him twice this year) in 2023 and doing a meet-and-greet -- it cost an extra $75, but it took little (zero) convincing for me to say yes. This fall, before UNI plays Air Force in football I'm planning on flying out to Colorado to spend a few days in the mountains before covering the game.
DES MOINES, IA
KOEL 950 AM

There’s One Popular Midwestern Beer Iowans Don’t Know About

This past weekend my fiance and headed back home to visit friends and family in Minneapolis. It was one of my closest friend's 31st birthday celebration this week and he had a party at his house. We spent the day talking, laughing, and drinking. A lot. This reminded me there's one popular light beer that Iowans don't seem to know about. They were everywhere at my friend's house in and are my fiance's favorite light beer. We sure are having a terrible time finding them in Iowa though.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

KOEL 950 AM

Waterloo, IA
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy