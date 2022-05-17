Conspiracy Theories Hatch As Bird Flu Slows Down In Iowa

If you're anything like me, you hate missing out on opportunities to see things, places, or people that you may never get the opportunity to again. I went with my dad to see Dave Chappelle last year because he was showing a non-released documentary in Des Moines. One of my best friends and I are seeing Jordan Peterson in Cincinnati (even though I've already seen him twice this year) in 2023 and doing a meet-and-greet -- it cost an extra $75, but it took little (zero) convincing for me to say yes. This fall, before UNI plays Air Force in football I'm planning on flying out to Colorado to spend a few days in the mountains before covering the game.

