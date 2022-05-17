ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy Perry Reveals That Orlando Bloom Inspired Her To ‘Breed’ & Become A Mom

By Eric Todisco
 3 days ago

Katy Perry, 37, spoke about the joys of motherhood on the latest episode of Chelsea Handler‘s podcast, Dear Chelsea. “Best decision I made in my entire life,” Katy said on the show, while gushing over her and fiancé Orlando Bloom‘s daughter Daisy Dove, who turns 2 in August. The American Idol judge admitted that she “wasn’t very maternal” prior to her relationship with Orlando, 45, which she believes “stems from some childhood stuff.” But that all changed thanks to the Pirates of the Caribbean actor and his relationship with his 11-year-old son, Flynn, from his past marriage to Miranda Kerr.

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom (Photo: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

“Orlando, I got to see what a great dad he was with his first child, Flynn, who is now 11,” Katy said about her future husband. “So that definitely, primally influenced me. Something inside of me said, ‘You, mid-30s. This man is nice. Must breed.’ ” Katy went to to call Orlando — who proposed to the “Daisies” singer in Feb. 2019 after three years of dating — “a kind man” and “a love machine.”

“I always say when he walks into the room he has this joie de vivre about him. Some people are like, ‘What is that guy on?’ ” Katy said. “But he’s just really got this happy, posi vibes. I’m a little bit more heady and prone to depression in some ways, and so it’s good for me to be around him because he gets me out of my head a little bit.”

Furthermore, Katy explained how her “definition of success” has changed since becoming a mom. “Her happiness really gives me that joy,” she said about her baby girl. “A lot of BS just falls away. Stuff that you thought was really important really was just never important. You don’t have time for any sort of energetic drama that’s not important in your family. Your family really starts to come first.”

Although Katy is loving motherhood, the “Firework” artist has admitted that she’s not ready for a second child partly because of her Las Vegas residency, Play, which began in Dec. 2021 and runs through August 2022. “I’m in Vegas, and I can’t do that show with anything in my belly — especially a human,” she told E! News in April.

