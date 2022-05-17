ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, NE

Three-star recruit lines up official Auburn visit

By River Wells
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vuLya_0fh4BNWU00

A recruit who had put Auburn in his top four schools recently has locked in his official visit.

Three-star Linebacker Phil Picciotti, who Auburn offered in the middle of March, will visit the Plains from June 24 to June 26. Auburn is the last official visit that Picciotti will take among his final four teams — he’ll go to Oklahoma on June 3, Nebraska on June 10 and Michigan on Jun 14 before finally heading to Auburn.

Coach Bryan Harsin and the Tigers will certainly want to make a big impression on Picciotti while he’s on campus. 247Sports’ Crystal Ball has Picciotti going to Oklahoma, the first school he plans to visit. Because he’ll go to Michigan and Nebraska before Auburn, he’ll have built up expectations for his visit that the staff on the Plains will have to surpass if they want to lure Picciotti into becoming an Auburn Tiger.

Picciotti is a solid tackling linebacker who netted 144 total tackles in his junior season, 19 of which were tackles for a loss. It is currently unclear if Harsin will remain Auburn’s football coach into 2023, but he’ll be looking to build a solid foundation for his future defense if he does — a role that Picciotti, while not the flashiest prospect, could certainly fill for him if he does choose Auburn.

Comments / 0

Related
aseaofblue.com

Omaha Biliew cuts Kentucky from list

It appears that one 5-star player in the class of 2023 is inching closer to a commitment, as Omaha Biliew cut his list to four on Wednesday evening. Joe Tipton of On3 was the one to report the news. Biliew, a 6-foot-8, 200-pound forward that plays for Link Academy, cut...
LEXINGTON, KY
1011now.com

DeFrand breaks state record in 100-meter dash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln High’s Dajaz DeFrand capped her historic high school track and field career fittingly on Thursday. DeFrand claimed another record by running the 100-meter dash in :11.64 seconds. Its the fastest time in Nebraska high school history and is also an NSAA meet record. DeFrand...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
State
Michigan State
Auburn, NE
College Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
City
Auburn, NE
Auburn, NE
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
KSNB Local4

Local athletes crowned as state champions at State Track Meet

OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - For both classes A and B, it was ‘Championship Thursday’ at the State Track & Field Championships in Omaha. After winning the Class B Boys Shot Put Championship Wednesday, Aurora’s Gage Griffith was back at it in the boys discus, and the Wyoming track commit has another state title to his name. He edged out 2nd place by just a foot with a throw of 168′11″. The throw also allowed the Husky to repeat as state champ in the event.
OMAHA, NE
foxnebraska.com

Two Iowa men suing Nebraska State Patrol over arrest, false information

LEXINGTON, Neb. — Two Iowa men have sued the Nebraska State Patrol, claiming they were wrongfully arrested and had false information released about their arrests. Paul Shimer and Cody Hagle, both of Iowa, filed the lawsuit Monday in Dawson Couny District Court. According to the lawsuit, Shimer was a...
LEXINGTON, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Tigers#Plains
thereader.com

OPD Captain Fired, Candidate Indicted, History Nebraska CEO Leaving

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Reed Moore looks at it this way: The diet can start tomorrow. Today’s news: The wife of the Democratic nominee for Douglas County...
OMAHA, NE
FanSided

Creighton Basketball: How Bluejays continue to reload and have success each and every year

Creighton Basketball lost their entire starting lineup from the 2021 season and still put together a phenomenal season last year and has a bright future. How did they do it?. When the final buzzer went off at Hinkle Fieldhouse during the Sweet 16 in 2021, Creighton head coach Greg McDermott faced a reality check: this was the last time he would coach his seniors, the group that was the identity of Creighton basketball.
OMAHA, NE
freightwaves.com

LGT Transport acquires Nebraska liquid fertilizer transporter

Omaha, Nebraska-based LGT Transport announced it has acquired Jason Thomas Trucking, a provider of liquid fertilizer transportation in the Midwest. The acquisition of Hastings, Nebraska-based Jason Thomas Trucking boosts LGT Transport’s growth in the agricultural sector, officials said. “Jason Thomas Trucking shares our same commitment to drivers and customers,”...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
newscenter1.tv

Proposed Nebraska mine has sizeable deposit of rare elements

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The mining company that wants to extract a rare heat-resistant element from the ground under southeast Nebraska says a new report shows the deposit it plans to mine holds a significant amount of other rare elements. NioCorp Developments said Thursday the latest analysis shows the...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Two men convicted for trafficking $390,000 of cocaine through Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two men from out of state were convicted on Thursday for trafficking cocaine through Nebraska in a spare tire. In February 2021, Michael Aponte, 32, of Syracuse, New York, was driving when Douglas County Deputies stopped the vehicle. Rawy Correa-Perez, 31, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin was...
NEBRASKA STATE
kfornow.com

History Nebraska Announces Executive Director Departure

LINCOLN, Neb. – David Levy, President of the Board of Trustees of History Nebraska, said today that Trevor Jones, the executive director and CEO since 2016, has announced his departure from the state agency effective July 1. Prior to leading History Nebraska, Jones managed the Historical Resources division at...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

District of Nebraska Grand Jury indictments

United States Attorney Jan W. Sharp announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 17 unsealed Indictments charging 19 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Renewed effort to slim down stretch of Center Street in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Hanscom Park and the Field Club neighbors said they have a renewed effort to make Center Street from 34th to 36th safer. They want the city to allocate funding for it but according to the city engineers, it's not that simple. Travis Liebig has owned Sunnyside...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Now serving Omaha: Good Lookin'

Stop by for breakfast, lunch, or brunch. It's Good Lookin' cafe. Located at 50th and Underwood Street, this restaurant is serving up midwestern favorites, and other fresh and healthy options. KETV NewsWatch 7's Quanecia Fraser stopped by Good Lookin' to talk about what's on the menu, in this week's edition...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police captain fired

The house is believed to be a total loss. 6 is On Your Side with a tour of the new reception and treatment center. An Iowa woman is facing serious charges after police say she rolled her car near a state park overnight. Omaha Police investigate overnight robberies. Updated: 6...
OMAHA, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

112K+
Followers
157K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy