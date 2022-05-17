ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Elizabeth makes surprise appearance in London

By Alexandra Hurtado
 3 days ago

Surprise! Queen Elizabeth stepped out in London on Tuesday for the opening of the new Elizabeth Line at Paddington Station. Her Majesty, who has been experiencing “episodic mobility problems,” accompanied her youngest son, Prince Edward , to the engagement on May 17.

“In a happy development, Her Majesty The Queen is attending today’s event to mark the completion of the Elizabeth line,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said (via HELLO! ). “Her Majesty was aware of the engagement and the organisers were informed of the possibility she may attend.”

The 96-year-old monarch, looking sunny in a yellow ensemble, purchased the first ticket for the Elizabeth Line, which was named in her honor. Her Majesty and the Earl of Wessex met with individuals who had been key to the Crossrail project, in addition to those who will be running the railway.

The outing ﻿marked the Queen’s third public appearance since Friday. On May 13, the monarch watched her granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor drive a carriage at the Royal Windsor Horse Show , and days later, on Sunday, attended the star-studded Platinum Jubilee celebration A Gallop Through History .

