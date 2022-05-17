ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inter Miami Enters Busy Week With 2 Matches Ahead

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF entered another two-match week as it continues its busy stretch with seven matches in May.

On Wednesday, the team will travel to visit the Philadelphia Union (5W-1L-5D, 20 points). Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Subaru Park.

Inter Miami will then host the New York Bulls (5W-4L-2D, 19 points), Sunday at DRV PNK Stadium at 6 p.m. ET.

The last time Inter Miami visited Subaru Park, La Rosa Negracame away with a 1-2 victory, with goals by Federico and Gonzalo Higuaín on April 14, 2021.

Forward Leonardo Campana has been in great form lately, recently setting a club-record by contributing to seven team goals consecutively (5 goals and 2 assists) when he opened the scoring against D.C. United on Saturday.

Wednesday’s and Sunday’s match will be broadcast on My33, UniMás and the Inter Miami app.

Community Policy