You can now register to buy a PS5 using the PlayStation App, giving customers the chance to purchase the console directly from Sony. In its latest promotion, Sony will have a limited number of PS5 consoles available to sell to select customers. You can sign up for a chance to be granted an exclusive invitation to buy the consoles and, if you are lucky enough to be picked, will be contacted via email with instructions on how to complete your PS5 purchase.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO