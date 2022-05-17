ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tom Brady to Be 1st Subject of Netflix Comedy Special 'Greatest Roasts of All Time'

By Scott Polacek
Bleacher Report
 4 days ago

NFL fans who have watched Tom Brady defeat their teams on the field for the past two decades will reportedly at least have the chance to laugh at the all-time great in the near future. According to Joe Otterson of Variety,...

bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Hall: Honoring The Greats Of Stand-Up’ On Netflix, Specifically Carlin, Pryor, Rivers and Williams

A quick turnaround for this ceremonial special, filmed the first week of May in Hollywood as part of the Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival, inducts four of the greatest comedians ever into “The Hall,” which is short for Comedy Hall of Fame and not The Kids in The Hall. Which, considering KITH has its own new documentary releasing at the same time on a different streaming platform, already has confused Google should you be searching for it online. But if you made it here, congrats! You searched wisely. THE HALL: HONORING THE GREATS OF STAND-UP: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
geekspin

Chris Rock finally breaks his silence on Will Smith’s infamous Oscars slap

For the first time ever, Chris Rock has finally addressed the now-infamous slapping incident between him and Will Smith at the 94th Academy Awards last month. Rock directly referenced the slap during his sold-out show at Baltimore’s Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, April 22nd. He, however, only talked about it for a few seconds and quickly moved on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Jeff Ross
Deadline

Comedian Steve Harvey Comments On Will Smith Oscar Slap Calling His Actions A “Punk Move”

Click here to read the full article. Two months after the moment has passed Steve Harvey has spoken about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. During a speaking engagement at Georgia State University (with initial reporting by Atlanta Journal-Constitution who covered the event), Harvey mentions how the slap was a “punk move” and he’s “lost a lot of respect for him.” He didn’t hold back his feelings about the situation and mentioned how faith has helped him solve problems in a non-violent way. “I’m a Christian, but I’m really undeveloped. I don’t have high-level Christianity. On a scale of 1...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Mvps#American Football#Comedy Central#Lombardi Trophies
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly reportedly break up

Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly have reportedly broken up after almost two years of dating. “Minka is single now,” a source confirmed to People on Wednesday, adding that she has had “the best attitude” regarding the split. “She is very happy. She’d rather be single than waste her time with the wrong guy,” their source continued. Another source close to both Kelly, 41, and Noah, 38, confirmed to the publication, “They have been broken up for a while.” Reps for Noah and Kelly did not immediately return our request for comment. The pair began dating in 2020, with an insider telling People at the time...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
TheWrap

‘George Carlin’s American Dream’ Review: Indulgent HBO Doc Heaps Heavy Praise on Comedian

Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio have created the extreme fan-boy documentary of counterculture comedian George Carlin’s life, times and personal struggles. It’s jam-packed with juicy bits, particularly highlights of Carlin’s memorable routines like his timeless riff on environmental doomsayers: for decades, he joked that “the planet is fine,” people not so much (“the planet will shake us off like a bad case of fleas”). Hilarious, driven, able to change with the times, obscene, the wiry Irish Catholic New Yorker appeared 130 times on Johnny Carson over a fifty year career, and inspired comedians from Chris Rock to Stephen Colbert – and, of course, Apatow.
MOVIES
Fox News

George Carlin: A look at HBO documentary on late comedian

A new documentary on the late comedian George Carlin debuted on Friday night. This two-night biography called "George Carlin’s American Dream" dives into the late star's multi-decade career, and features old home videos, audio recordings and previous tv show clips. His brother, Patrick, his first wife Brenda Hosbrook and...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy