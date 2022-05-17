ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacific Grove, CA

Small California school district reinstates indoor masking

By Associated Press
The Salinas Californian
The Salinas Californian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b0APA_0fh44yNf00

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — A small California school district began requiring indoor masking again Tuesday due to rising cases of COVID-19.

Pacific Grove Unified School District at the south end of Monterey Bay announced the requirement Monday after the Monterey County Health Department reported a seven-day average test positivity rate of 5.2% and a seven-day average of 12.4 cases per 100,000 residents.

Last month, the district’s board set thresholds for indoor masking when the test positivity rate exceeded 5% and the case rate surpassed 10 per 100,000 residents.

The district serves a population of about 2,050 K-12 students in five schools. Its adult school serves about 2,500 students, according to the district website.

This article originally appeared on Salinas Californian: Small California school district reinstates indoor masking

Comments / 1

Related
KTLA

Fastest-growing counties in California

Why do people move from one county or region to another? The usual suspects are jobs, family, significant others, and overall cost of living, but there are other elements at play. For those with children, moving within close proximity of a highly rated school district is a key contributing factor. For younger adults just starting […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

Hundreds without power in Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION)- Update: Friday, May 20th 2022. 7:35 a.m. According to PG&E less than 500 residents have power near Santa Cruz. Nearly 2,000 residents in the Aptos area in Santa Cruz County are waking up with no power. Pacific Gas and Electric Company tells KION there is no estimated time of restoration The post Hundreds without power in Santa Cruz County appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pacific Grove, CA
Monterey County, CA
Education
County
Monterey County, CA
Monterey County, CA
Health
State
California State
Pacific Grove, CA
Government
Monterey County, CA
Government
Local
California Education
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
spectrumnews1.com

Man gets 24 years in prison for fire that killed 12 condors

SALINAS, Calif. (AP) — A man who started a 2020 wildfire that killed 12 endangered California condors and seriously injured a firefighter was sentenced to 24 years in state prison, prosecutors said. A Monterey County judge sentenced Ivan Gomez, 31, Wednesday for setting the Big Sur Dolan fire while...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Caltrans approves $11 million to fix part of Highway 101 in Salinas and Colorado Fire damaged areas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Caltrans said they are allocating $700 million to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state, including a $7.7 million Salinas project. The projects approved this week are: The $7.7 million construction project on Highway 101 in Salinas, between East Market Street and Sherwood Drive. This project is to upgrade the northbound The post Caltrans approves $11 million to fix part of Highway 101 in Salinas and Colorado Fire damaged areas appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
benitolink.com

Gilroy architect helping to create a more vital downtown Hollister

Reid Lerner with the 400 Block corner building behind him under construction. Photo by Robert Eliason. Architect Reid Lerner has worked on projects as diverse as the restoration of the historic Miller Red Barn in Gilroy, constructed in 1891, and National Ignition Facility at the Lawrence Livermore Laboratory, once described as “the most important building in the world” for its work in advanced fusion technology.
HOLLISTER, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monterey Bay#South End#Masking
Daily Montanan

Montanifornia or Calitana?

Recently, two wealthy Californians who moved to the Bozeman area decided that Montana should import California’s problems without bringing any of its great features. CA-121 is a proposed Constitutional Amendment that is modeled on California’s Prop 13, which has been a disaster for California. It benefits rich property owners at the expense of everyone else. […] The post Montanifornia or Calitana? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Colleagues mourn death of Santa Clara Valley Medical Center doctor

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Colleagues at Santa Clara County Medical Center in San Jose are mourning the loss of the chief of nephrology after he died recently. Santa Clara County spokeswoman María Leticia Gómez said in a statement to KTVU on Thursday that the entire county is saddened to have lost a "valued colleague," Dr. Amul Jobalia.
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
sftravel.com

Road Trip Itinerary from San Francisco to Monterey

There is no better time for an epic California road trip! Whether you're heading south from San Francisco or north from Los Angeles, a classic and spectacular route awaits along the Pacific Coast’s Highway One, through beautiful Monterey County. One hundred and twenty-nine miles (207 km) of Highway One, from Monterey through Big Sur and down to San Luis Obispo, has been declared an All-American Road by the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Scenic Byways Program and a State Scenic Highway by the State of California. The scenery simply can't be beat!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
foxla.com

3 California cities rank among best in US for Asian professionals

LOS ANGELES - Three California cities are among the best in the United States for Asian professionals, according to a ranking from Apartment List. Bay Area cities San Jose and San Francisco took the top spots at #1 and #6 respectively, while Riverside - the only Southern California city to make the top 10 - ranked #9.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Expert shares thoughts on updated COVID death report

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — As of this week, more than one million people have died of COVID in the US. That’s according to death certificates from the CDC. The first person to die of COVID in the country lived in Santa Clara County. The countries first known COVID death happened in Santa Clara County […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
sjcctimes.com

Free tuition for fall 2022

As of the last semester, San Jose City College continues on providing the free tuition scholarship for all scholars who meet all the requirements this fall semester. The deadline of the program is September 11, 2022, at 11:59 p.m.. To qualify, SJCC students need to conduct three steps: for new...
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Soledad High School put under shelter in place

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Soledad Unified School District issued a shelter in place for several schools at 1:33 p.m but has released all of them except the one for Soledad High School. Police activity was near some school sites, but now the school district said only Soledad High School is under a shelter in place. "We The post Soledad High School put under shelter in place appeared first on KION546.
SOLEDAD, CA
The Salinas Californian

The Salinas Californian

403
Followers
133
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

Salinas California News - thecalifornian.com is the home page of Salinas California with in depth and updated Salinas local news.

 http://thecalifornian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy