Detective breaks down Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's body language during trial

A man who claimed to be a retired detective broke down Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's body language as the defamation trial continues.

The man, who goes by @purepower34 on TikTok and has over 760,400 followers on the platform, made a multi-part series to analyse the footage of the trial.

In one video, which has over 7.1 million views and was posted earlier this month, he said he thinks that Depp is being truthful.



"If I'm interviewing a clerk on an armed robbery, and they start mimicking the motions—like 'First, I counted the money and then I looked over at the exit'—they're accessing memories. For the most part, they're unconsciously doing those motions," he said in the video.

He said that a "deceptive person" won't do that because they don't have the kinds of memories, so much of Depp's testimony seems truthful because of the explanations and imitations of the recalled moments.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

@purepower34 Reply to @haychelss Depp’s Testimony #greenscreenvideo @purepower34 #momsoftiktok #dadsodtiktok #johnnydepp @Christine Electra

In another video published to his account this week, the former detective attempted to find the cracks in Heard's defense and said he has some suspicions due to her word choices and body language.

In court, she spoke about how she allegedly got kicked by Depp, and how she went on to mention her embarrassment.



"Getting kicked in the back hard enough to fall to the ground, you're not worried about being embarrassed; you're worried about surviving," the TikToker said.

He also drew attention to her facial expressions, and said that she does a "sad face" a lot.

"When you're actually sad, your muscles in your face relax, and your whole face droops. That's something very hard to duplicate," he said.

@purepower34 #greenscreenvideo amber heard cross exam #momsoftiktok #dadsoftiktok #amberheard #johnnydepp





Depp is suing Heard for $50 million in damages to his career and mental health in response to Heard's 2018 Washington Post op-ed that claimed she was a domestic abuse victim.

Heard claimed that she only acted in self-defense and is countersuing for $100m.

In 2020, Depp lost his libel case against the UK newspape r The Sun , which called him a "wife beater."

Heard has so far given a harrowing testimony, accusing Depp of sexually assaulting her with a liquor bottle, revealing text messages where the actor seemed to joke about killing her and abusing her corpse, a video of Depp demolishing their kitchen cabinets and much more.

Depp has also claimed that he was abused by Heard and showed pictures of a bloodied finger he said was severed off after Heard threw a bottle at him. He even provided the infamous claim that Heard defecated on his side of the bed.

Social media has also run rampant with commentary videos, jokes, and memes that have gone viral on platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Twitter.



Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

