ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salado, TX

Texas Fire Department: Family found rattlesnakes in pool noodle

By Grace Reader
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48YzrD_0fh44eyN00

SALADO, Texas (KXAN) — A central Texas volunteer fire department is asking people to keep an eye out for rattlesnakes after they say a family found several in a pool noodle.

“When someone picked up one of their pool noodles, a large rattlesnake fell out. And they realized later that several baby snakes were still inside,” a post from the Salado Volunteer Fire Department said .

The department noted that with temperatures rising, it is common for snakes to look for dark and cool spaces to hide during the day. They recommended keeping pool toys elevated or sealed if you’re keeping them outside.

The department said if a snake does bit you, stay calm and head to the hospital as soon as possible. Be able to describe the snake to hospital staff as best as you can.

They say don’t do things like trying to cut the wound, suck the venom out or try to capture the snake.

“Be sure to stay safe this summer and check your pool noodles just in case!” they said.

KXAN has reached out to the Salado Volunteer Fire Department to get more information on this incident and will update this article when we hear back.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 1

Related
BigCountryHomepage

Landscape worker dies after central Austin bee attack

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A landscape lighting technician died following a bee attack at a central Austin home on Thursday, according to a family spokesperson. Franco Galvan Martinez, 53, was in a backyard tree, suspended by a harness, when he inadvertenly disturbed a hive and the bees swarmed, family friend and pastor Joe Maldonado told KXAN. […]
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

House fire outside Killeen results in death of woman

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Bell County Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt concluded his investigation and could not find the cause of a deadly fire outside the city of Killeen. The blaze was reported at about 5:20 p.m. in the 300 block of Whispering Oaks Loop on Wednesday, May 18. Three people...
KILLEEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Salado, TX
Salado, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Salado, TX
Crime & Safety
KWTX

Disappearance of Waco woman is now a murder case in Coryell County

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The disappearance of Elizabeth Rios, 44, of Waco, is now being investigated as a murder by the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office and a suspect is in custody, Waco Police said. Law enforcement officials confirm to KWTX the suspect in the murder case is Jessica Colleen...
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snake#Central Texas#Rattlesnakes#Texas Fire Department#Kxan
koxe.com

Update on Area Fires and Containment

Numerous wildfires continue burning in our region and while they aren’t totally contained, progress is being made in bringing them under control. Lake Brownwood Bridge Volunteer Fire Department reported last night the Coppic Ranch Fire, between Bangs and Lake Brownwood, was less than 50 acres in size, did not move aggressively and no structures were lost. The area is, however, hard to get to and the fire is not completely contained. Bangs volunteer firemen stayed with the fire overnight.
BROWNWOOD, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
News Channel 25

Authorities in Texas locate missing teen last seen in April

KYLE, Texas — UPDATE: The Hays County Sheriff's Office said 15-year-old Eunice Aguirre has been located and is safe. The Hays County Sheriff's Office is searching for teen Eunice Aguirre. Authorities said 15-year-old Aguirre was last seen on Saturday, April 30, and could be in south Austin with friends.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

This Hidden Island in Belton, Texas is the Perfect Spot for a Picnic

Central Texas has lots of beautiful places to relax, but did you know you can get a taste of island life without hopping on an airplane? We have an island that you can reach by walking available to the public. You don't even need a boat to get there! Pack your picnic basket, put on your water shoes, and get ready to take some sweet pictures right here in Belton, Texas.
BELTON, TX
KVUE

Firefighters battle two large fires along SH 71 in Llano County

LLANO COUNTY, Texas — Firefighters worked to put out two large fires in Llano County on Tuesday night. As of around 10:50 p.m., a fire along State Highway 71 just west of FM 2233 was estimated at 50 acres and was 20% contained. Another, larger fire was burning along State Highway 71 closer to Llano city, the Llano County Sheriff’s Office told KVUE. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, that fire was threatening some structures in the area.
LLANO COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Day 7 of search for Gonzalo Lopez

LEON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The search for escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez continues for a 7th day. He is accused of taking over a transport bus and escaping. Texas Department of Criminal Justice PIO, Robert Hurst, says the last time a search gas gone on this long was the statewide search for the Texas […]
LEON COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Search for suspect who assaulted elderly victim at North Austin Costco

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is searching for a suspect involved in an aggravated robbery at a Costco in North Austin. According to police, the suspect assaulted an elderly victim and stole his wallet containing credit cards and an undisclosed amount of cash. The robbery happened around 10:54 a.m. on Thursday, May 5 at the Costco on Research Boulevard.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Teenager pronounced deceased after cliff jumping at Lake Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Texas — The Georgetown Police Department confirmed that a teenager died Monday evening from injuries sustained while cliff jumping at Lake Georgetown on Saturday. Police said the individual was a 16-year-old from Round Rock. According to a report from KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, the Georgetown...
GEORGETOWN, TX
koxe.com

Large Wildfires Burning in the Area

The Texas A & M Forest Service has raised the State Wildland Fire Preparedness Level to Level 5 due to a significant increase in fire activity, potential for large fires that are resistant to control and the increased commitment of resources. The largest fire is just south of Abilene –...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy