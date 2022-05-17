ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect in California church shooting charged; doctor remembered as ‘protector’: What we know

By Ryan W. Miller, Cady Stanton, USA TODAY
wvli927.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharges were filed Tuesday against David...

wvli927.com

KDWN

Las Vegas Metro Police ID man held in Calif. in Dotty’s manager’s death

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police have identified a man with a criminal history who was arrested in Southern California in the death of a Las Vegas slot machine parlor manager trying to stop a purse snatching. Police said Wednesday that 28-year-old Samuel Schmid of Las Vegas was arrested late Monday in the Riverside County city of Desert Hot Springs. Court records show that Schmid was sought on a murder warrant in the May 11 death of 60-year-old Alicia Gibellina. Police allege that Schmid put a stolen Mercedes SUV in reverse and ran over Gibellina after she went outside the Dotty’s slot parlor to confront him about a purse stolen from a video gambling machine patron.
news3lv.com

One person arrested in connection to deadly robbery at local Dotty's

Las Vegas (KSNV) — One person has been arrested in connection to a deadly robbery that killed the manager of a local Dotty's. Police have confirmed that one person has been arrested in Southern California in connection to the case Monday night. He is currently awaiting extradition to Nevada,...
David Chou
wbrc.com

Man threatened with hundreds in HOA fines for anti-Biden bumper sticker

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A Nevada man believes his homeowner’s association is violating his freedom of speech over an anti-Biden bumper sticker on his truck. The bumper sticker that reads “Let’s Go Brandon” is causing all the trouble for the man who is being told by his HOA that displaying the sticker on his truck is considered an offensive trader activity.
Fox5 KVVU

1 critically injured in suspected DUI crash in central Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a crash that took place around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night near Tropicana and Maryland Parkway, close to UNLV. LVMPD Lt. David Gordon told FOX5 one person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Evidence at the...
Fox5 KVVU

FBI and LVMPD offer reward for information

Body camera footage shows aftermath of crash involving Councilwoman Michele Fiore. FOX5 has obtained bodycam footage of the moments after Las Vegas city councilwoman Michele Fiore was involved in a crash near Centennial and Tenaya back on May 2nd. FOX5 Special Report: Moms offer to share breast milk amid formula...
8newsnow.com

Police presence near the Strat after robbery in the area

Police presence near the Strat after robbery in the …. In first hearing in 50 years, defense experts confirm …. I-Team: With a $90K scanner in storage, a piece of …. ‘It’s not if it happens, it’s when it happens’: Judges …. Judge vacates 2001 murder conviction...
KGET

Family visit turns tragic after 5-year-old drowns in pool

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The weather is warming up and many of us will no doubt seek pools for comfort, so now is the time to think about water safety. A mother shared her heartbreaking story of what can go wrong when trying to enjoy the water. Oliver Michael Shine of Las Vegas was found […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

