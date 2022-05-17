ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

'It's going to shape the future of professional golf one way or another': Rory McIlroy gives latest take on Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf Invitational

By Steve DiMeglio
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gUfHb_0fh4284u00
Photo: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

TULSA, Okla. – Back in February following the final round of the Genesis Invitational north of Los Angeles, Rory McIlroy gave his take on the upstart Saudi Arabia-backed golf league that was trying to lure some of the game’s biggest stars with outrageous sums of money.

“It’s dead in the water in my opinion,” McIlroy said.

Well, the league led by Greg “The Great White Shark” Norman is still afloat. The inaugural tournament of the LIV Golf Invitational Series will be played June 9-11 at London’s Centurion Club, the first of eight events featuring a total of $255 million in prize money. The tournaments feature individual and team play, 54-hole no-cut events and shotgun starts.

“I might have been a little presumptuous at that point,” McIlroy said about his February remarks. The four-time major winner and two-time PGA Champion met with the media Tuesday at the 104th PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club. “It seems like it’s still going. Greg [Norman] and everyone behind it are very determined. I think we’re just going to have to see how it plays out. Guys are going to make decisions.

“Honestly it’s going to shape the future of professional golf one way or another, so I think we’re just going to have to see how it all shakes out.”

Southern Hills: Yardage book | ESPN+ streaming | How to watch info

The rival league wasn’t shaking out well back in February, as many of the games top players pledged their allegiance to the PGA Tour’s flag, including McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm.

Still, nearly 75-80 players requested releases from the PGA Tour to be allowed to play in the London tournament. The PGA Tour denied all of them. If players who were denied a release still decide to play in London – which features a $20 million purse, with $4 million to the winner – they could face disciplinary action, including suspension or banishment from the PGA Tour.

The second event of the series will be held July 1-3 in Oregon. The PGA Tour does not grant releases to any tournament held domestically that is opposite of PGA Tour event. So expect more noise to erupt – perhaps threats of lawsuits – when the series reaches Oregon.

“Honestly I’m rooting for it all to be over. I’m just so sick of talking about it,” McIlroy said. “I’ve made my decision, and I know where I want to play, and I’m not standing in anyone’s way, and I’m not saying that they shouldn’t go over there and play if that’s what they feel is right for them, then 100 percent they should go and do it.

“I’m certainly not wanting to stand in anyone’s way, but I think the sooner it all happens and the sooner everything shakes out, I think we can all just go back to not talking about it and doing what we want to do.”

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Jordan Spieth gets brutally honest on Tiger Woods’ performance at the Masters ahead of PGA Championship

Jordan Spieth is looking to shake off a rough performance at the 2022 Masters ahead of the PGA Championship. Currently considered one of the favorites to win the upcoming major, Spieth couldn’t help but take a shot at himself when discussing his struggles at the Masters, comparing himself to Tiger Woods, who was making a return to golf after his serious injuries sustained in a car crash last year. Via Ryan Ballengee, Spieth was critical of himself for missing the cut while Woods advanced “on one leg.”
GOLF
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods, John Daly Story

In a recent interview, Tiger Woods had a very interesting (but maybe not too surprising) story about former rival John Daly. Speaking to ESPN's Kevin Van Valkenburg, Woods revealed that at the 2007 PGA Championship he asked Daly how much water he was drinking. Daly responded that he didn't drink water, but instead drank "about 13 Diet Cokes."
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Paige VanZant's Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Saturday night was a huge night in the fighting world. We had a big UFC night in Arizona and a heavyweight battle featuring Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas. Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxing fighter Paige VanZant is no stranger to big fight nights. VanZant has also become a pretty popular figure outside of the fighting ring.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
golfmagic.com

Ian Poulter offers incredible gesture to upset golf fan at PGA Championship

Ian Poulter generously arranged for a spectator and her friends to gain access to the first round of the PGA Championship, after they were let down for their tickets. Poulter told the story on Instagram when he saw a lady upset in his hotel reception because her tickets hadn't arrived from the third party site they were purchased from.
GOLF
The Spun

John Daly Is Leading PGA Championship: Golf World Reacts

It's early, but John Daly is currently at the top of the leaderboard for the 2022 PGA Championship. Daly kicked off things with a birdie on the very first hole. After settling for par on each of the next three holes, he took advantage of the par-5 sixth. While there's...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Spieth
ClutchPoints

Greg Norman appears to justify murder in comments regarding Saudi Golf League

Greg Norman came under fire Wednesday after attempting to dodge questions regarding the murder of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Norman, who was discussing the upstart Saudi Golf League at a media event at the Centurion Club, where the LIV Invitational Series’ first event will be held, downplayed Khashoggi’s murder by simply stating, “we’ve all made mistakes,” via the Times UK.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Reacts To John Daly's Performance

With the way John Daly has been playing today, he may just make the cut at the PGA Championship. Paige Spiranac has noticed too. Through 11 holes, the two-time major winner is two-under par and in a tie for fifth at the PGA Championship. Barring a collapse either on the back-nine or in the second round, he'll make the cut for the first time since 2012.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

OUTRAGE: Golfer DQ'D as putter grips were QUARTER OF AN INCH too close together

A golfer has been disqualified from the USGA 4-ball this morning after, wait for it... having two grips on his putter that were a quarter of an inch too close together. The incredible DQ for breaking this particular golf equipment rule was revealed on Twitter this afternoon by the popular Monday Q Info account by the name of @acaseofthegolf1.
GOLF
Golf Digest

We interrupt your PGA Championship coverage to bring you this spectacular Dustin Johnson-Paulina Gretzky wedding video

OK, admit it. By Wednesday of a major championship week you're tired hearing about that major, and the 2022 PGA Championship, even with all its wacky storylines, is no different. Defending PGA champ Phil Mickelson isn't here. Defending Southern Hills PGA champ Tiger Woods looks great. The recent Gil Hanse renovation should test the players' short games. And the crazy beer prices should really test the fans' wallets. We get it.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Professional Golf#Liv Golf Invitational#Centurion Club
Golf Channel

Phil Mickelson 'was not missed' at the PGA Champions Dinner, says past champ

TULSA, Okla. – Tuesday’s past champions' dinner at the PGA Championship felt distinctly surreal with last year's winner Phil Mickelson opting out of both the championship and the annual dinner. Mickelson found himself at the center of a growing divide in professional golf when he was quoted on...
GOLF
The Independent

Rory McIlroy enjoys flying start to set pace at PGA Championship as Tiger Woods falters

Rory McIlroy finally found the fast start he has been craving in a major to leave playing partner Tiger Woods trailing in his wake in the 104th US PGA Championship.Since winning the last of his four majors in the 2014 US PGA, McIlroy had been a combined 35 over par in the first round of golf’s four biggest tournaments, his latest effort being a one-over-par 73 in April’s Masters.But, perhaps inspired by being paired with Woods and Jordan Spieth – who is chasing the career grand slam in Tulsa – it was a different story on the opening day at...
TULSA, OK
Outsider.com

2022 PGA Championship: John Daly Vibes, Steals the Show at Southern Hills

Thirty-one years ago, John Daly shocked the golf world by winning the 1991 PGA Championship as an alternate. On Thursday in his opening round at Southern Hills Country Club, Daly surprised absolutely no one by looking like an absolute vibe. He sported colorful skull-print pants while sipping a large McDonald’s Diet Coke and driving the nicest golf cart in the fleet: No. 69.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
Larry Brown Sports

Rory McIlroy offers surprising comments on Phil Mickelson

Months after ripping Phil Mickelson over the veteran golfer’s comments about the Saudi golf league, Rory McIlroy is changing his tune. McIlroy spoke with the media on Tuesday, days ahead of the PGA Championship. He was asked about Mickelson not participating in this year’s PGA Championship despite being the defending champion. McIlroy said he feels Mickelson’s absence is a big ommission.
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Tiger Woods thrills fans with strong PGA Championship start that reminds of past success at Southern Hills

Golf legend Tiger Woods is on the prowl for another major championship. That he is able to compete at the highest level is amazing in itself given where he was a year ago, but here he is, already making noise with his club from the get-go of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills. His hot start must have also thrilled his fans who remember how he played early on in the 2007 edition of the PGA Championship which was also held at Southen Hills — a tournament that he won, of course.
GOLF
Golf.com

Jordan Spieth already delivered one of the best performances of the week

TULSA, Okla. — Much like watching Jordan Spieth play golf, listening to him speak is like riding a roller coaster. One moment, he’s talking about winning the career Grand Slam. The next, he’s delving into being uncomfortable over the ball on short putts. There are peaks and valleys from one question to the next. It’s never boring.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

112K+
Followers
157K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy