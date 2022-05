I know this is a long shot because I could not find anything in a web search, but I shall ask it here anyway - exhaust all avenues so to speak. So, since the iMac is dying (and Apple says they will not look at any machine before 2015 and they suggested I buy a new Mac), I was wondering if I could use this as a display for a new Mac mini M1 I am looking at buying.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO