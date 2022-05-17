ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Detained By Bystanders After Running From Fatal Pedestrian Crash

By Local - Liz Shultz
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – At 10:30 p.m. on Monday, a white Ford Mustang driven by Randy Peterson Jr, 27, was traveling northbound on 34th Street North in the median lane.

A pedestrian, Alija Boskovic, 52, was crossing 34th Street North and entered the path of the Mustang.

Boskovic was pronounced deceased on the scene, according to police.

Police say Randy Peterson ran from the scene on foot and was stopped by bystanders, who then detained him until officers arrived on the scene.

Peterson was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

The roadway was closed during the time of the investigation and is now open.

The investigation is still ongoing.

