This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Thursday night, Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that did not have license plate lights in the area of the 2700 block of West 16th Street. While speaking to the driver, Officers smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle showed marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Ethan Emmett, 25, of Knob Noster, was issued citations for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO