Tiger Woods' Tee Time, Pairings Revealed By PGA

By News On 6
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 4 days ago
The PGA is announcing tee times and pairings for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club this week.

Tiger Woods is set to play Thursday at 8:11 a.m. with Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth.

Other notable pairings include Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler, who will tee off at 1:36 p.m. on Thursday while Shane Lowry, Brooks Koepka and Adam Scott will begin at 1:03 p.m.

PGA fans can follow the latest updates from News On 6 by visiting NewsOn6.com/PGA

