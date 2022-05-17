Tiger Woods' Tee Time, Pairings Revealed By PGA
The PGA is announcing tee times and pairings for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club this week.
Tiger Woods is set to play Thursday at 8:11 a.m. with Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth.
Other notable pairings include Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler, who will tee off at 1:36 p.m. on Thursday while Shane Lowry, Brooks Koepka and Adam Scott will begin at 1:03 p.m.
