ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

5 Wildly Chic Fashion Picks From Walmart’s Exclusive Boutique Brand

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you haven’t been looking, there's a good chance you haven't noticed how much Walmart has stepped up its fashion game over the past few years. Whatever preconceived notions you have about the store's clothing, throw them right out the window! Walmart has added over 600 affordable yet chic brands to its lineup, and one of the biggest launches was actually a relaunch of a famous fashion boutique!

That's right — Scoop is back as an exclusive, private Walmart brand — offering truly amazing clothing and accessory options you can buy right online. No one will ever guess these fashion finds are actually from Walmart. See and shop five of our current favorites below!

This Fluttery Top

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31xtIT_0fh3zaW800
Walmart

It was love at first sight for Us with this flutter-sleeve top. It's lightweight and breezy with a relaxed, carefree fit, but it actually adds on an adjustable tie at the hem so you can customize it to have the most flattering fit for you!

See it!

Get the Scoop Flutter Sleeve Top with Tie Hem for just $26 exclusively at Walmart!

These Luxe Heels

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xTTNB_0fh3zaW800
Walmart

These shoes are another find that made our jaw drop. They look so fancy and expensive — but they're under $30! It's tempting to grab more than one color at that price. We also love how they're great for formal occasions but can be dressed down a little too!

See it!

Get the Scoop Crinkle Fabric Block Heel Sandals (originally $34) for just $28 exclusively at Walmart!

This Halter Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o8bzc_0fh3zaW800
Walmart

This relaxed halter dress cinches your waist with an adjustable tie — but you can always take it off to go full flowy too! We also love how it creates a stylish mock neckline with its halter design!

See it!

Get the Scoop Halter Top Midi Dress for just $40 exclusively at Walmart!

These Botanical Earrings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K6ICn_0fh3zaW800
Walmart

How beautiful are these earrings? The golden parts are 14K gold flash-plated, and then you have the gorgeous green resin contrasting them. We just know you're going to get compliment after compliment on these!

See it!

Get the Scoop 14K Gold Flash-Plated Satin Green Leaf Earrings (originally $13) for just $11 exclusively at Walmart!

These Printed Shorts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ETwu7_0fh3zaW800
Walmart

It's shorts season, but that doesn't mean you have to deal with rough denim riding up every two seconds. These soft shorts have a looser fit and a stretchy waist for comfort — plus a very, very cute print that can elevate even a simple tank top!

See it!

Get the Scoop Printed Smock Waist Shorts (originally $18) for just $10 exclusively at Walmart!

This Mini Bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YXL3D_0fh3zaW800
Walmart

A mini bag with a chunky chain? The perfect pair! This adorable crossbody comes in the cutest colors too, making it a really nice pick for spring and summer!

See it!

Get the Scoop Mini Structured Bag (originally $34) for just $28 exclusively at Walmart!

This Puff-Sleeve Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CcTkg_0fh3zaW800
Walmart

This beautiful eyelet dress is the ultimate pick-me-up. Slip it on to feel energized, fashionable and confident. It's made of 100% cotton, keeping things nice and cool so you're not left sweating too hard — even when you're dancing the night away!

See it!

Get the Scoop High Low Eyelet Midi Dress with Puff Sleeves for just $40 exclusively at Walmart!

This Backless Summer Dress Is the ‘It Girl’ Piece of the Season

Read article

Looking for more? Explore all of Scoop at Walmart here !

Looking for more product recommendations? Shop some of our other faves below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks , self tanners , Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Comments / 1

Related
The US Sun

Five items you need to buy at Dollar General this week

SAVING money while shopping at the Dollar General is expected. The large retailer has tons of weekly deals to help customers save big on everyday items. Their weekly ad can be found on their website or their app, and usually has great deals on fruit, meat, household items and other everyday products.
SHOPPING
StyleCaster

Target Just Put 100+ Dresses On Sale For 1 Week Only—Shop These 6 Dresses For Under $25

Click here to read the full article. There’s no better way to celebrate the incoming season than to refresh your wardrobe. That might sound like a huge, time-consuming, money-eating task, but Target makes it easy. In fact, the retailer just put over 100 dresses on sale for a limited time only. Target already offers such affordable styles, so these discounts are even more of a reason to get shopping. Through May 7, save big time on dresses you’d never expect to find at this affordable retailer. The sale includes everything from slip dresses to Hill House Home and Reformation look-a-likes. There...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mini Dress#Advertising#Clothing Shop#Exclusive Boutique Brand#Luxe Heels
Travel + Leisure

Amazon Shoppers Say This Comfortable $31 Maxi Dress Makes a Perfect Travel Outfit

Now that the weather is finally warmer, chances are, you're swapping sweaters for breezy tops, ditching boots for comfy sandals, and might even be in need of a new dress for a trip. However, if you're still not ready to give up the comfort of your cozy loungewear and sweats, we may have found the perfect solution with this Hount Maxi Dress. More than 6,500 Amazon shoppers have given the cute maxi style a perfect rating, complimenting how comfortable it is — even for travel.
TRAVEL
Travel + Leisure

People Can't Get Over How Perfectly This Flowy Amazon Dress Fits Them — and It's Just $32

If you ask us, no summer wardrobe is complete without a cute sundress. This is especially true if you're headed on a trip, since the quintessential wardrobe piece can easily be incorporated into any itinerary. Walking tour uniform? Check. Museum 'fit? Yep. Date night look? You get the picture. Plus, the singular piece provides you with an instant outfit sans fuss — all you need is a comfortable pair of sandals or sneakers, plus your favorite accessories, and you're ready to go.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Keto
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Walmart
BobVila

Lowe’s Is Giving Away Free DeWalt Batteries—Here’s How To Get One

Buying brand new DeWalt power tools can get very expensive very fast. Not only do many of the tools themselves cost upwards of $200, but then you have to add on the price of the batteries, which can run you up another $100 or so. To help you save money, right now at Lowe’s, you can get a free DeWalt battery—that’s a value of $169!—when you purchase a DeWalt power tool.
SHOPPING
Complex

Balenciaga’s New $1,850 Sneakers Come ‘Fully Destroyed’

Pre-distressed sneakers are nothing new in the fashion world—brands like Golden Goose, Gucci, and Maison Margiela have been criticized for selling dirty looking shoes at grossly marked up prices in the past. Even sportswear brands have dabbled in the trend, with pre-yellowed TPUs and DIY “vintage” customs becoming commonplace in recent years. But a new design from Balenciaga dials the soiled look to the extreme, and social media is predictably up in arms over the shoes.
APPAREL
SheKnows

Shoppers Love Costco's Newest Dessert So Much, They're Buying Several Bags at a Time

Click here to read the full article. Shopping at Costco is a full blown experience. The smell of the warehouse. The spacious, flatbed carts. The pallets upon pallets filled with fairly priced items in bulk. You can buy just about anything with a membership at Costco — an engagement ring, groceries, the newest iPhone, appliances. But right now, Costco shoppers are freaking out over this new delicious, one-of-a-kind snack: Kirkland Signature Thin & Crispy Chocolate Chip Cookies. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Costco_doesitagain (@costco_doesitagain) Costco fan account @Costco_doesitagain spotted the Kirkland Signature label’s cookies, in all of...
FOOD & DRINKS
goodmorningamerica.com

Cargo pants are back: Here's how to style and what to shop

Another 1990s trend is making a comeback to closets this summer. Celebrities like Hillary Duff, Hailey Bieber and more have been spotted wearing the beloved cargo pants look. "I grew up in the 90s, where JNCO jeans and baggy, low-rise denim were king," Lauren Caruso, a creative consultant and fashion editor told "GMA." "It's super-comfortable, easy to style, and reminiscent of a simpler time -- plus, pockets."
APPAREL
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

139K+
Followers
17K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy