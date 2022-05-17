5 Wildly Chic Fashion Picks From Walmart’s Exclusive Boutique Brand

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you haven’t been looking, there's a good chance you haven't noticed how much Walmart has stepped up its fashion game over the past few years. Whatever preconceived notions you have about the store's clothing, throw them right out the window! Walmart has added over 600 affordable yet chic brands to its lineup, and one of the biggest launches was actually a relaunch of a famous fashion boutique!

That's right — Scoop is back as an exclusive, private Walmart brand — offering truly amazing clothing and accessory options you can buy right online. No one will ever guess these fashion finds are actually from Walmart. See and shop five of our current favorites below!

This Fluttery Top

It was love at first sight for Us with this flutter-sleeve top. It's lightweight and breezy with a relaxed, carefree fit, but it actually adds on an adjustable tie at the hem so you can customize it to have the most flattering fit for you!

Get the Scoop Flutter Sleeve Top with Tie Hem for just $26 exclusively at Walmart!

These Luxe Heels

These shoes are another find that made our jaw drop. They look so fancy and expensive — but they're under $30! It's tempting to grab more than one color at that price. We also love how they're great for formal occasions but can be dressed down a little too!

Get the Scoop Crinkle Fabric Block Heel Sandals (originally $34) for just $28 exclusively at Walmart!

This Halter Dress

This relaxed halter dress cinches your waist with an adjustable tie — but you can always take it off to go full flowy too! We also love how it creates a stylish mock neckline with its halter design!

Get the Scoop Halter Top Midi Dress for just $40 exclusively at Walmart!

These Botanical Earrings

How beautiful are these earrings? The golden parts are 14K gold flash-plated, and then you have the gorgeous green resin contrasting them. We just know you're going to get compliment after compliment on these!

Get the Scoop 14K Gold Flash-Plated Satin Green Leaf Earrings (originally $13) for just $11 exclusively at Walmart!

These Printed Shorts

It's shorts season, but that doesn't mean you have to deal with rough denim riding up every two seconds. These soft shorts have a looser fit and a stretchy waist for comfort — plus a very, very cute print that can elevate even a simple tank top!

Get the Scoop Printed Smock Waist Shorts (originally $18) for just $10 exclusively at Walmart!

This Mini Bag

A mini bag with a chunky chain? The perfect pair! This adorable crossbody comes in the cutest colors too, making it a really nice pick for spring and summer!

Get the Scoop Mini Structured Bag (originally $34) for just $28 exclusively at Walmart!

This Puff-Sleeve Dress

This beautiful eyelet dress is the ultimate pick-me-up. Slip it on to feel energized, fashionable and confident. It's made of 100% cotton, keeping things nice and cool so you're not left sweating too hard — even when you're dancing the night away!

Get the Scoop High Low Eyelet Midi Dress with Puff Sleeves for just $40 exclusively at Walmart!

Looking for more? Explore all of Scoop at Walmart here !

