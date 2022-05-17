Kardashian Family Reacts to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Wedding

Showing their support! Following Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker 's courthouse nuptials, the Kardashians welcomed the musician to the family with individual messages congratulating the couple.

The Poosh founder, 43, took to social media on Monday, May 16, to post a compilation of Instagram photos from the special day. “Till death do us part,” Kardashian captioned the black and white photos, which offered a glimpse at the newlyweds celebrating the next chapter of their lives.

The snaps included Kardashian and Barker, 46, sharing a kiss following their Santa Barbara ceremony. There were also photos of the pair leaving the courthouse in a vintage car that had a "Just Married" sign attached to it.

Kim Kardashian reacted to the Instagram post by adding an infinity emoji in the comments section. Meanwhile, Khloé Kardashian shared the photos via her Instagram Stories, writing, "Congratulations."

Family friend Simon Huck also gushed about the news, writing, "I love you guys." That same day, Kourtney thanked Huck, 38, via her Instagram Story for a cookie cake he sent for the occasion. Sarah Howard , who is the Poosh COO, referred to Kourtney and Barker as "soulmates" in her own response.

The show of support on social media comes after Kourtney's family was notably missing from the wedding on Sunday, May 15. The California native's grandmother Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell and the drummer's father, Randy Barker , were both present presumably as witnesses.

Us Weekly confirmed on Sunday that Kourtney and Barker were legally married during their intimate visit to the courthouse . The duo previously made headlines when they celebrated their love in Las Vegas, however, they didn't obtain a marriage certificate, so they weren't legally married.

At the time, Kourtney noted that she didn't consider herself “fake married" to the musician amid the milestone. "There was no possibility to get a marriage license at that hour" she explained during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! early last month. "We asked, like, five times. 'What do we have to do to make this happen?' It was 2 a.m. and they were like, ‘It opens at 8 o’clock.’”

The twosome's first ceremony came nearly six months after Barker popped the question to the reality star on the beach in Southern California. Fans recently saw the ups and downs of the proposal during an episode of The Kardashians . Kris Jenner 's decision not to include Kourtney's children quickly became a topic of conversation after the Hulu series aired earlier this month.

"There was just no way to get that whole thing dialed then and then at the last minute Kourtney told Travis that Penelope wasn't feeling well," Jenner, 66, explained during the episode. "His kids are going to come because they are older. And I am not sure if any of us know how they are exactly going to react. I think it is her decision to break it to her kids the way she wants."

Kourtney shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick . Barker for his part, shares son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler . He is also a father figure to Atiana, 23 — who Moakler, 47, shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya .

During the episode, Kourtney admitted that she didn't agree with her mother's choice after her own kids got emotional that they missed the event. "I do wish that my kids were here. I think it would have made them feel more included in the decision and part of the surprise," she said while visibly emotional. "I know that my mom made that decision and it probably wasn't her best."

Following Kourtney and Barker's official wedding, a source told Us that the twosome will invite their loved ones to celebrate their nuptials “in the near future” in Italy.

