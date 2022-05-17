ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ranking Arizona: Top 10 architecture companies for 2022

Cover picture for the articleHere are the Top 10 architecture companies in Arizona, based on public voting for the 2022 edition of Ranking Arizona, the state’s biggest and most comprehensive business opinion poll. Ranking Arizona is based purely on opinion and ranks companies based on how voters answer this simple question: with whom would you...

Phoenix New Times

Study: Among States That Love to Hate the Rich, Arizona Is No. 1

If you live in one of metro Phoenix’s posh neighborhoods like North Scottsdale or Fountain Hills, chances are you have a taste for ritzy spas, well-manicured fairways, upscale shops, and sumptuous restaurants. And chances are, a whole lot of your neighbors hate you. A recent study found that Arizona...
Here’s how we can secure the future of water in Arizona

Arizona has experienced a rapid transformation from an economy based on agriculture and tourism to one more focused on logistics and advanced manufacturing, with the Grand Canyon State poised to reap long-lasting benefits from advanced manufacturing and the automotive industry’s transition to electric vehicles. But how will all this economic development impact the future of water in Arizona?
Ranking Arizona: Best places to work for 2022

Here are the best places to work in Arizona, based on public voting for the 2022 edition of Ranking Arizona, the state’s biggest and most comprehensive business opinion poll. Ranking Arizona is based purely on opinion and ranks companies based on how voters answer this simple question: with whom would you recommend doing business?
Top 10 best cities for early retirement include 4 from Arizona

Fewer Americans plan to work past the age of 62. In a March 2022 survey conducted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, 49.2% of Americans plan to work past the age of 62, a figure that is 6.2% lower than two years prior. However, it can be difficult to make early retirement a reality. Stretching retirement savings long enough to live comfortably is challenging, but some cities are better than others for bringing early retirement plans to fruition.
Ranking Arizona: Top 10 general contractors for 2022

Here are the Top 10 general contractors in Arizona, based on public voting for the 2022 edition of Ranking Arizona, the state’s biggest and most comprehensive business opinion poll. Ranking Arizona is based purely on opinion and ranks companies based on how voters answer this simple question: with whom would you recommend doing business?
Greyson F

Culver's Food Truck is Coming to Arizona, But Only For a Limited Time

Grab a burger and cheese curds at the Culver's food truck.Food Photographer David Fedulov/Unsplash. There has been a considerable amount of restaurant movement in the Valley over the last several months. Restaurants, especially popular chains from Texas and California, have made the shift to metro Phoenix and even down into Tucson. Culver's is one midwestern chain that has opened a handful of locations in Arizona, making it one of the few locations in metro Phoenix that gives residents the ability to munch down on cheese curds and frozen custard.
12news.com

Extreme drought in Arizona makes significant jump over two weeks, data shows

ARIZONA, USA — The highest level of drought has hit Arizona again, according to the Drought Monitor released on Thursday. Exceptional drought has been reintroduced into the northwestern section of the state. The last time this worst level of drought stained the Arizona Drought Monitor was last summer. We dropped out of it during our rainy monsoon season.
fox10phoenix.com

What's fueling Arizona's high gas prices?

It's getting downright ugly at the gas pump. The average price of gas in Phoenix is now over $5 a gallon and Arizona is about 30 cents above the national average. Dennis Hoffman, an economics professor at ASU, has more on why our state is one of the most expensive spots in the country to buy gas.
iheart.com

This Is Arizona's Most Hippie Town

"Hippie life" has evolved over time from the flower-power counterculture to free spirits on college campuses, mountain-dwellers, and boomers still living in the '60s. No matter what kind of hippie someone identifies as, they all have to have somewhere to live. Thrillist compiled a list of the most hippie town...
ABC 15 News

Map shows clusters of past Driscopipe gas leaks in Arizona

Nine months after a natural gas leak led to an explosion at a Chandler shopping center, the ABC15 Investigators have found clusters of past leaks involving the same type of pipe, and residents had no idea about the hazards on their streets. Driscopipe 8000 can prematurely blister, become brittle, crack,...
azbigmedia.com

Arizona traffic fatalities reach 15-year high, U.S. data shows

Arizona traffic fatalities hit their highest level in 15 years in 2021, when the state saw a 6.5% increase in highway deaths that experts blame in part on bad driving habits made worse during the pandemic. The 1,212 deaths on state roads last year were the most since 2006 and...
AZ BIG Podcast: Kortney Otten talks cannabis law in Arizona

The latest episode of the AZ Big Podcast with Michael & Amy has officially dropped. Episode 34’s guest is Kortney Otten, associate at Gallagher & Kennedy talks complexities of regulating cannabis licenses and the growth of law in the cannabis industry. The AZ Big Podcast is sponsored by Burch...
KOLD-TV

Sen. Mark Kelly discusses record-high gas prices

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to AAA, the average price of gas in Tucson has reached $4.50 a gallon. That’s a record for our area. “It’s unaffordable for so many families,” said Sen. Mark Kelly. “There are levers we can pull on here to lower the cost.”
azbigmedia.com

Woman-owned Latham Industries earns SBA award for Arizona

Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), announced the 2022 Small Business Persons of the Year winners from each of the nation’s 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. Tracey Latham, founder and CEO of Latham Industries in Phoenix was named the SBA Arizona Small Business Person of the Year. Latham will be formally recognized on May 5 during the National Small Business Week (NSBW) Virtual Summit’s Awards Ceremony. This year’s NSBW theme, “Building a Better America Through Entrepreneurship,” highlights the resilience, ingenuity, and creativity of these award winners who, like millions of small businesses, have navigated challenges from the pandemic and contributed to our nation’s economic comeback.
The Water Desk

Arizona’s future water shock

PHOENIX – On a Saturday morning in late January a chill wind kicks up dust on the high desert ridge north of Scottsdale where wood skeletons of new homes appear above the mesquite and cactus of the Rio Verde Foothills. Along Rio Verde Drive a white tent marks the corner where Karen Nabity and Jennifer Simpson, longtime Foothills residents, collect petition signatures to head off a water emergency bearing down on them and hundreds of their neighbors.
azbigmedia.com

4 tips to protect your home from scorpions

Arizona is having a prime real estate moment with approximately 200 residents moving into the state every day. Those new to Arizona may have heard of scorpions, but the Arizona bark scorpion species is often misunderstood. These small predators have a poisonous and possibly fatal sting. The arachnids, not insects,...
kjzz.org

Arizona could see monsoon come slightly earlier, curbing heat

The Valley typically reaches a 100-degree high temperature on May 2. We were a few days behind that this year, but we're making up for lost time, as highs since May 14 have mostly been at or near the century mark. Forecasters say May 20 should reach 98. Hot, dry...
