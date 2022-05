ST. ANTHONY — A hearing on whether to reschedule Lori Vallow Daybell’s trial to a later date is scheduled for Thursday morning. Prosecutors are asking Judge Steven Boyce to continue the trial from October to January to coincide with Chad Daybell’s trial. The cases are currently conjoined but Lori Daybell did not waive her right to a speedy trial last month and legally must be tried within six months of arraignment.

SAINT ANTHONY, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO