AstraZeneca Doubles Down on MABs, Launching RQ Bio

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRQ Biotechnology has officially launched, with the financial backing of AstraZeneca’s deep pockets. The move strategically increases the availability of monoclonal antibodies (mAb)- at a time when the demand is ever increasing - in addition to giving AstraZeneca licensing rights to RQ’s bank of mAb intended for COVID-19 treatment. In the...

