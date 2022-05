The biggest law firm misconception in cybersecurity is underestimating the chances that bad actors are after you. They are. But the second biggest misconception is that there’s such a thing as a “small” data breach. Not that any firm is careless enough to think a data breach would be no big deal, but it might shock lawyers to realize just how far-reaching a data breach can get. As a cybersecurity expert told me earlier this year, when people think they’ve “just had a breach” usually that means the bad actors have been lurking in the system for months. Whether or not that’s the case in any specific breach, firms just need to understand that these are rarely isolated leaks that they can patch up without it spiraling.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO