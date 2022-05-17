ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

As I Lay Dying Part Ways With Bassist Josh Gilbert, Announce Touring Replacement

By Loudwire Staff
95 Rock KKNN
95 Rock KKNN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As I Lay Dying have parted ways with Josh Gilbert, the longtime bass player of the Tim Lambesis-fronted California metalcore band who first joined in 2007. He returned when the act reformed in earnest in 2018 following Lambesis' release from prison in 2016. Since As I Lay Dying have...

95rockfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ultimate Classic Rock

Randy Rand, Autograph Founding Bassist, Dies

Randy Rand, founding bassist for the ‘80s hair metal group Autograph, has died. The rocker’s passing was confirmed in a post to Autograph’s social media pages. “It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts to announce the unexpected passing of our cherished friend and founding member of Autograph, Randy Rand,” the band’s message read. “Although beyond devastated, we find some comfort and solace knowing the last couple of years have been some of his happiest as an artist and as a performer. Randy was the consummate optimist and was so excited to see the new direction, creativity and renewed energy with the band. You could feel his excitement- as it was quite palpable with his playing abilities, performances and the way he interacted with his beloved fans.”
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
95 Rock KKNN

Grand Junction Names the Concerts They Most Regret Missing

Here in Colorado, we are fortunate to not only have so many great music venues like Red Rocks Amphitheater, Ball Arena (formerly the Pepsi Center,) and Fiddler's Green Amphitheater but Grand Junction is located right between Denver and Salt Lake City, making it a perfect place for touring artists to stop in and put on a show.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Friends Say Taylor Hawkins Wanted to Tour Less With Foo Fighters

Friends claimed that late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins told them he wanted to cut back on touring with the Dave Grohl-led rockers in his final days. One of them, Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron, told Rolling Stone in a new report that Hawkins confided to him he "couldn't fucking do it anymore." (UPDATE: Cameron has since responded in a statement that his words "were taken out of context.")
MUSIC
95 Rock KKNN

Metallica’s James Hetfield Admits Insecurity Onstage, Gets Group Hug From Bandmates

The return to the concert stage post pandemic is eliciting plenty of emotions from musicians these days, and even though Metallica have played several times in recent years, it still doesn't keep the band from getting caught up in the moment. During a recent show in Brazil, singer James Hetfield served up a rare moment of bare emotional vulnerability with the crowd, speaking of his insecurities on that given night.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Hipa
Person
Josh Earnest
95 Rock KKNN

Watch a High School Kid Play Drums With Pearl Jam Live Onstage

Pearl Jam are continuing to tap special guest drummers while Matt Cameron remains sidelined with COVID as the grunge icons carry on with their headlining tour. The latest was an 18-year-old high school student, came away with the story of a lifetime after getting an opportunity to play with the band onstage in front of a massive audience.
OAKLAND, CA
95 Rock KKNN

95 Rock KKNN

Grand Junction, CO
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy