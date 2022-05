Congratulations to all the 2022 local graduates! It’s been a challenging year, but our community is proud of what you have accomplished! As a group of young adults moves on and another school year draws to a close, I wanted to share some of the wonderful opportunities that Hilliard City Schools has to offer our students. Our district provides several pathways to setting students up for success beyond high school.

HILLIARD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO