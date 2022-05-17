Bears sign OL Shon Coleman, waive P Ryan Winslow

With the start of Organized Team Activities (OTAs), the Chicago Bears have made some roster moves to kick things off.

The Bears have signed offensive tackle Shon Coleman and waived punter Ryan Winslow in a corresponding roster move, the team announced on Tuesday.

Coleman, a former third-round pick in 2016, started every game at right tackle for the Cleveland Browns in 2017. He was traded to the San Francisco 49ers in 2018, although he didn’t played in a regular season game. Coleman missed the 2019 season due to injury and opted out in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.

Coleman was released by the Indianapolis Colts this month, which adds another former Colt to the Bears’ roster.

There’s been a focus on the offensive line this offseason for general manager Ryan Poles, including drafting four offensive linemen on Day 3 of the NFL draft. He hasn’t made any big splashes, rather, he continues to add depth.

It seems there won’t be a punter battle in training camp as seventh-round rookie Trenton Gill is now the only punter on the roster following Winslow’s release. Gill will step into the shoes of former Bears punter Pat O’Donnell, who signed with the Green Bay Packers in free agency.