Couple Arrested On Burglary Charges After Being Caught With Dead Woman’s Property

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Fayetteville’s former mayor faces two charges after an altercation. According to the Fayetteville Police Department, James Filmore Akers, 86, was charged with a felony count of wanton endangerment involving a firearm and a misdemeanor charge of shooting across a road or near a building or a crowd. Police responded to a shots fired call on Thursday, May 5th, in the area of Keller Avenue and Davis Street. When police arrived in the area, Lt. Kinzer saw a truck approaching him on Davis Street. Lt. Kinzer made contact with the male driver and asked him if he had heard anything. The driver identified himself as James Martin Akers and said that he and his brother, Alan Akers, had gotten into a fight and it turned heated. At that point, their father, James Akers, tried to break them up but was unsuccessful. Akers then went inside and got a gun, came back outside, and fired it, trying to break them up.

FAYETTEVILLE, WV ・ 20 HOURS AGO