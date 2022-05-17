ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Couple Arrested On Burglary Charges After Being Caught With Dead Woman’s Property

By ethan
q95fm.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man and woman out of Johnson County are now in jail on charges of burglary. This coming after police reportedly found them to be in possession of items that were taken from a dead...

www.q95fm.net

somerset106.com

London Woman Arrested After Trespassing At Someone Else’s Home And Swimming In Their Pool

Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Deputy Josh Velasco and Sgt. Brett Reeves were called out to a possible burglary in progress at a home off Locust Grove Road. Upon arrival at the scene deputies found 48-year-old Jo Ann Tipton sitting on the back deck of the house, which was not hers. Deputies noted her clothing was wet. She admitted to police that she had been swimming in the homeowner’s pool. Tipton was arrested and charged with intoxication – controlled substances and criminal trespassing. She also had an outstanding Laurel District Court bench warrant for failure to appear in court. She was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Two in custody, one at large after Nitro robbery

NITRO, WV (WOWK)—Two suspects are in custody, and one is still at large after a robbery attempt in Nitro Thursday morning. Nitro Police say that they responded to a report of a suspected shooting at 32nd St. and 2nd Ave. They say that three people entered a residence in the area, presented a firearm and […]
NITRO, WV
#Tablet Computers
WOWK 13 News

Two arrested after police stop truck with 88 bags of weed

TEAYS VALLEY, WV (WOWK) — Captain Robert Maddy with the West Virginia State Police said two men were caught with over 100 pounds of marijuana at the Teays Valley exit of Interstate 64. On Tuesday, Cpl. J.E. Garren and a Public Service Commission Officer stopped a truck and came upon the driver, a Cuban native […]
HURRICANE, WV
Lootpress

Former Fayetteville Mayor charged with a felony

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Fayetteville’s former mayor faces two charges after an altercation. According to the Fayetteville Police Department, James Filmore Akers, 86, was charged with a felony count of wanton endangerment involving a firearm and a misdemeanor charge of shooting across a road or near a building or a crowd. Police responded to a shots fired call on Thursday, May 5th, in the area of Keller Avenue and Davis Street. When police arrived in the area, Lt. Kinzer saw a truck approaching him on Davis Street. Lt. Kinzer made contact with the male driver and asked him if he had heard anything. The driver identified himself as James Martin Akers and said that he and his brother, Alan Akers, had gotten into a fight and it turned heated. At that point, their father, James Akers, tried to break them up but was unsuccessful. Akers then went inside and got a gun, came back outside, and fired it, trying to break them up.
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

Police search for suspects in Charleston burglary

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two burglary suspects. According to the CPD’s Criminal Investigation Division, police received a report on Thursday, May 18, of a burglary that allegedly occurred around 1 p.m. Friday, May 13 in the 2300 block of Savory Drive. The CPD says […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man charged with child neglect after infant injured

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has been charged with child neglect after an infant was taken to the hospital. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, detectives were dispatched to CAMC Women and Children’s on May 4 regarding a 4-month-old with “suspicious injuries.” The sheriff’s office says the infant had fractured ribs and […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Two arrested after 100 pounds of marijuana was found

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – On Tuesday, May 17, 2022, Corporal J. E. Garren assisted a Public Service Commission Officer with a traffic stop on I-64 at the Teays Valley exit on a tractor-trailer for failing to stop at the weigh station. The truck driver was a Cuban National who...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
NBC4 Columbus

Body found by creek in Pike County

WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — A body was found Friday near a creek in Pebble Township, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. Pike County deputies responded Friday to reports of a possible body found alongside a creek near State Route 220 and State Route 772 in Pebble Township, the sheriff’s office said. Upon arrival, deputies […]
PIKE COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Storage unit theft caught on camera

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office released photos and videos Wednesday hoping to identify a man accused in connection to a burglary at a storage unit in Ona. According to the sheriff’s office, the incident happened May 6 at the Storage Units by Midland Car...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
SCDNReports

Former Portsmouth Woman’s Body Identified after 25 years

Youngstown, Ohio police identified the body of a former Portsmouth resident 25 years after her remains were discovered inside an abandoned housing project in Youngstown. This is not breaking news. Youngstown Police made the identification back in April of last year, but I only recently learned about it, and I wanted to share it because I thought America Francis Williams deserved that much.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WSAZ

Father arrested after 4-month-old found with ‘suspicious injuries’

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man faces child neglect charges after his 4-month-old child suffered injuries, including fractured ribs, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said. Brandon Blevins, 32, was arrested Wednesday in Danville, West Virginia, in Boone County by Kanawha and Boone sheriffs’ deputies. According to...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

POLICE: Drug bust outside a Morehead Dairy Queen

MOREHEAD, KY (WOWK) — The Morehead Police Department said a fight between two people, one of which appeared to be on drugs, occurred in a white Cadillac outside a Dairy Queen. Officer Patrick Smith stopped the car as it was leaving. After further investigation, it was found that George Reis had warrants, according to Morehead […]
MOREHEAD, KY
WOWK 13 News

Deputies search for 2 missing Kanawha County teens

ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating two missing juveniles. Deputies say Jada McCormick, 13, and Ja’lynn Morgan, 16, have both been reported missing from Elkview. The KCSO says both girls live in the Cooper’s Creek area. According to the KCSO, the teens were last seen […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

