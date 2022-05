Thinning hair is perhaps one of the most common beauty issues women face nowadays. Now you may be wondering: What exactly causes it? Well, there are actually several reasons as to why this happens. One factor could be what you’ve been eating. As a matter of fact, in an article published by Express, “a diet that is rich in processed foods and refined carbs with high levels of simple sugars stimulates the body to produce more male hormones (androgens), which in turn can kick start the hair thinning and balding process.” Other factors could include underlying health conditions, natural aging, or maybe even poor hair care habits.

