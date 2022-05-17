ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Six Scottish islands to become carbon neutral by 2040

By Long Reads
BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSix Scottish islands have been chosen to become carbon neutral by 2040. Hoy, Islay, Great Cumbrae, Raasay, Barra and Yell were selected to be part of the Scottish government's Carbon Neutral Islands project....

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 1

Related
BBC

Dunfermline to become Scotland's eighth city

Dunfermline is to become Scotland's eighth city after being granted the status as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The town in Fife was chosen along with seven others across the UK and overseas territories. It joins Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Dundee, Perth, Stirling and Inverness on the list of...
POLITICS
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mairi Gougeon
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

'Haunted Castle of Spite' back on the market

Slide 1 of 3, Carbisdale Castle, Carbisdale Castle, a country house in Sutherland with a colourful history, is on the market for the third time in six years. Historic country house Carbisdale Castle is back up for sale for offers over £1.2m. The early 20th Century property in Sutherland...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scottish Government#Climate Change Mitigation#Uk#Hoy#Islay Great Cumbrae#Rural Affairs#The Scottish Parliament
BBC

Mary Queen of Scots treasure bought for Scotland

A Scottish national treasure once owned by Mary, Queen of Scots, has been bought for £1.8m. The silver casket has been secured by National Museums Scotland for the nation. The casket, which was made in Paris between 1493 and 1510, will go on display at the National Museum of Scotland.
U.K.
BBC

Natasha Abrahart suicide: Parents call for universities to change

The parents of a woman who took her own life have called for universities to take better care of their students. Natasha Abrahart, 20, was in her second year at the University of Bristol when she took her own life in April 2018. Parents Robert and Margaret Abrahart, from Nottinghamshire,...
MENTAL HEALTH
BBC

Covid infections down again to one in 50, says ONS

Covid infections have fallen again to one in 50 people in the UK, according to the latest estimates from the Office for National Statistics (ONS). That means around 1.27 million people had coronavirus in the week to 13 May - down 14% from the week before. Infections have been coming...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Elizabeth line: Queen makes surprise visit to Paddington Station

The Queen has made a surprise visit to Paddington Station to see the completed Elizabeth line. Transport for London (TfL) has announced the delayed Crossrail project will open to the public on 24 May. Ahead of the opening, the 96-year-old joined her youngest son the Earl of Wessex for the...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
The Atlantic

Europe’s Ireland Problem Is Here to Stay

In the run-up to the 2003 invasion of Iraq, Secretary of State Colin Powell introduced President George W. Bush to the “Pottery Barn rule”: “You break it, you own it.” Powell’s point was that military victory over Saddam Hussein would not be the end of America’s involvement, but the beginning. Something similar is true for Northern Ireland today, where the fragile peace settlement that has just about held for nearly a quarter century is close to breaking. And if Powell’s logic is right, those that brought the situation to this point now own the problem: not simply British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, but the European Union too.
POLITICS
BBC

Vulnerable adults set for autumn Covid booster jab

The over-75s Residents in care homes for older adults. Those are the people considered to be the most vulnerable to severe disease and death should they catch Covid. Most receiving a booster now will be offered a further vaccine in the autumn, roughly six months later. The wider group -...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy