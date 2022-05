Dan Raskin is a fourth generation owner and member of the family that has run Manny’s Cafeteria & Delicatessen since 1942. He joined Kevin Powell and Michael Piff on the Chicago’s Very Own Eats podcast to talk about the staying power of Manny’s, its history in Chicago, why politicians have to stop by while on their campaign trail, what sets their sandwiches apart from anything else you’ve ever had, and how social media helped keep them in business through the pandemic.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO