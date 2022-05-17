Beyerdynamic DT 900 Pro X headphone review

Wireless is increasingly the norm when it comes to headphones. Even some laptop makers are ditching the headphone jack. (Looking at you, – you monsters.) And, while Bluetooth certainly offers a lot of convenience, there’s one group of users who can’t really take advantage: music producers. See, the latency introduced by the newest generation of Bluetooth devices can be up to 40ms even under ideal conditions. And for older hardware, that can stretch well beyond 100ms. It’s not just the hardware that can pose a problem, either. Android for a long time was known to have serious latency issues over Bluetooth, though the situation has , at least according to Google. This makes it extremely difficult to keep things in time if you’re recording and all but unusable for live monitoring.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO