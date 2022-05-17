Beyerdynamic DT 900 Pro X headphone review

Communicate clearly with other gamers when you have the ROCCAT Syn Buds Core wired gaming earbuds. Compatible with all devices, including Nintendo Switch, they’re designed for gamers looking for unmated performance. In fact, these buds are perfect for mobile gaming. The ROCCAT Syn Buds Core include a 3.5-mm jack that offers widespread compatibility for gaming on the go and at home. Best of all, the built-in microphone, with in-line controls, allows you to talk to teammates. Moreover, these wired gaming earbuds deliver high-quality sound thanks to the precision-tuned 10 mm driver units. As a result, they deliver rich, clear sound with an abundance of bass. All the while, the silicone ear tips—which come in small, medium, and large—ensure a snug fit while you game.
