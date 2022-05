NEW YORK -- Two people found murdered in a torched car in the Bronx this week, and as CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports, police sources say one of those victims was unknowingly swept up in a series of gang-related attacks.Police sources believe he was in the wrong place at the wrong time. Former college basketball player 22-year-old Jesse Parrilla was found murdered with his friend Nikki Huang in a burned-out car in the Bronx early Monday morning.Sources say both had been shot and the car was set on fire.Huang's family owns Wa Lung Kitchen on the Lower East Side, where customers...

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO