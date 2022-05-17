ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
xQc pops off on gambling critics—'Get a grip of your own life before fixing mine'

By Rich Stanton
PC Gamer
 3 days ago
Streamer Félix Lengyel, better-known as xQc, has been for several years the most-watched personality on Twitch and, according to last year's Twitch leak, is the highest-paid star on the service. He's raked in an estimated $8 million since 2019, and is open about the fact that he's spent a lot of...

