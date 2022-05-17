ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mabel, MN

Construction begins May 23 for Highway 43 Rushford to Mabel project

KAAL-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(ABC 6 News) - The Highway 43 project from...

www.kaaltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Power 96

Storms Brought Damaging Hail, Winds, & Heavy Rain to SE Minnesota

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office has not received any reports of significant storm damage locally but it's suspected the strong thunderstorms that began pounding the region yesterday and continued through the night and into the morning contributed to power outages in Rochester affecting nearly 2000 homes and businesses. The storm...
ROCHESTER, MN
Y-105FM

Former Rochester Chateau Theater Operator Sues City

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The Rochester City Council Monday approved an agreement with Threshold Arts that is expected to lead to a reopening of the Chateau Theater. Meanwhile, the previous operator has sued the city for damages it says were suffered while it was trying to open and run the building.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

DMC launches $3 Million Main Street Grant Program

(ABC 6 NEWS) - The City of Rochester and Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency are launching a $3 Million Dollar Main Street Grant Program, and if you're a business owner, you could get some of the money. Funding for the grant was awarded back in October by the Minnesota...
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Mabel, MN
Local
Minnesota Traffic
Rushford, MN
Traffic
City
Rushford, MN
KAAL-TV

1,800+ RPU customers affected by power outages

(ABC 6 NEWS) - Rochester Public Utilities is trying to resolve power outages in Rochester. One of those areas affected is by Century High School where more than 1,800 people are affected. There are also different power outages throughout the city and impact people near Mayo High School. The outages...
ROCHESTER, MN
winonaradio.com

Storms Bring Heavy Rains to Winona Area

(KWNO)-An afternoon and evening round of storms brought heavy rains and hail to the Winona area Thursday. Over 3 inches of rain fell in Winona, according to the National Weather Service’s 24-hour measurements. The measurements were taken between 7 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday. Stockton saw the highest...
WINONA, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester FC falls at home, Med City FC wins on the road

(ABC 6 News) -- On Saturday, Rochester's two soccer teams were on different sides of a coin. Rochester FC stayed at home as they welcomed Minneapolis City SC while Med City FC was in Moorhead facing Dakota Fusion FC. Starting with RFC, the team found itself in a 1-0 hole...
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction
KAAL-TV

Mulitple crews respond to crash on Hwy 52 in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) - Multiple crews responded to a crash on northbound Highway 52 near the 37th Street exit in Rochester Wednesday evening. As of 5:15 p.m., the area has been cleared. Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras showed crews from police and fire were at the scene, and two lanes...
ROCHESTER, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Rochester, Minnesota weekly real estate update

Compiled major statistics for the Rochester, MN metro area real estate market for the four weeks ended May 15, 2022. Originally published on zerodown.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

One Person Killed in Wabasha County Wreck

Kellogg, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 61 and Highway 42 near Kellogg Friday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol reports a pickup truck was traveling south on Highway 61 when it collided with a car just after 3:00 p.m.
KELLOGG, MN
Y-105FM

Rochester Woman Injured in Highway 52 Crash

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A woman was injured in a crash Wednesday in Rochester. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that two vehicles were traveling north on Highway 52 in the right lane at 37th Street around 4:30 p.m. when the crash occurred as traffic was slowing. The state patrol...
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KIMT

Storm reports from across North Iowa and southern Minnesota on Thursday

Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms moved through parts of the area today, producing large hail and some high wind gusts. There have been over 40 reports of hail and wind through 8 PM Thursday. Several of these reports were for large hail of quarter to golf ball size in SW Rochester and also south of Albert Lea near Emmons, MN. There was even one report of hail larger than baseballs south of Albert Lea.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KAAL-TV

New mural showcases Rochester community

(ABC 6 News) - A community mural was unveiled at the Rochester Art Center Thursday. The newly completed mural was designed by artist June Le, with input from the Rochester community. The goal of the piece was to show all the different types of people who call Minnesota their home,...
ROCHESTER, MN
knsiradio.com

Body of Missing Minnesota Student Recovered From Mississippi River

(KNSI) – A University of Minnesota student’s body has been recovered from the Mississippi River. 19-year-old Austin Ray Retterath was reported missing early Sunday, May 8th. The school’s police department issued an alert soon after asking the public to be on the look out and warning that they were concerned for his safety.
MINNESOTA STATE
winonaradio.com

Emergency Response Team Called in As Precaution for Welfare Check in Winona

WINONA, Minn. (KWNO)-The Emergency Response Team was called in for a welfare check on the 600 block of Franklin St. in Winona Wednesday morning. Deputy Chief Eric Engrav says officers have been unable to reach the subject of the welfare check after several attempts. He says the Emergency Response team gives officers a layer of protection when they don’t know details about a building they’re trying to enter.
WINONA, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy