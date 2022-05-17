Construction begins May 23 for Highway 43 Rushford to Mabel project

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office has not received any reports of significant storm damage locally but it's suspected the strong thunderstorms that began pounding the region yesterday and continued through the night and into the morning contributed to power outages in Rochester affecting nearly 2000 homes and businesses. The storm...
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The Rochester City Council Monday approved an agreement with Threshold Arts that is expected to lead to a reopening of the Chateau Theater. Meanwhile, the previous operator has sued the city for damages it says were suffered while it was trying to open and run the building.
Let's face it, the price of owning a home in Minnesota has skyrocketed in recent years. With that in mind, many families are making the move to mobile/manufactured homes. While there are plenty of spots to find mobile homes on the Minnesota map, only one city can claim the crown of 'Trailer Park Capital' in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes.
(ABC 6 NEWS) - The City of Rochester and Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency are launching a $3 Million Dollar Main Street Grant Program, and if you're a business owner, you could get some of the money. Funding for the grant was awarded back in October by the Minnesota...
(ABC 6 NEWS) - Rochester Public Utilities is trying to resolve power outages in Rochester. One of those areas affected is by Century High School where more than 1,800 people are affected. There are also different power outages throughout the city and impact people near Mayo High School. The outages...
If you are up for adventures this summer, one spot you MUST visit is a super popular pie shop called Aroma Pie Shoppe. It is located in an itty bitty town South of Rochester, Minnesota, and is worth the gas money! Trust me...I've had LOTS of pie at this shop.
(KWNO)-An afternoon and evening round of storms brought heavy rains and hail to the Winona area Thursday. Over 3 inches of rain fell in Winona, according to the National Weather Service’s 24-hour measurements. The measurements were taken between 7 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday. Stockton saw the highest...
(ABC 6 News) -- On Saturday, Rochester's two soccer teams were on different sides of a coin. Rochester FC stayed at home as they welcomed Minneapolis City SC while Med City FC was in Moorhead facing Dakota Fusion FC. Starting with RFC, the team found itself in a 1-0 hole...
(ABC 6 News) - Multiple crews responded to a crash on northbound Highway 52 near the 37th Street exit in Rochester Wednesday evening. As of 5:15 p.m., the area has been cleared. Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras showed crews from police and fire were at the scene, and two lanes...
Kellogg, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 61 and Highway 42 near Kellogg Friday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol reports a pickup truck was traveling south on Highway 61 when it collided with a car just after 3:00 p.m.
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A woman was injured in a crash Wednesday in Rochester. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that two vehicles were traveling north on Highway 52 in the right lane at 37th Street around 4:30 p.m. when the crash occurred as traffic was slowing. The state patrol...
Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms moved through parts of the area today, producing large hail and some high wind gusts. There have been over 40 reports of hail and wind through 8 PM Thursday. Several of these reports were for large hail of quarter to golf ball size in SW Rochester and also south of Albert Lea near Emmons, MN. There was even one report of hail larger than baseballs south of Albert Lea.
(ABC 6 News) - A community mural was unveiled at the Rochester Art Center Thursday. The newly completed mural was designed by artist June Le, with input from the Rochester community. The goal of the piece was to show all the different types of people who call Minnesota their home,...
(KNSI) – A University of Minnesota student’s body has been recovered from the Mississippi River. 19-year-old Austin Ray Retterath was reported missing early Sunday, May 8th. The school’s police department issued an alert soon after asking the public to be on the look out and warning that they were concerned for his safety.
(ABC 6 News) - The DFL State Convention is being held in Rochester this weekend at the Mayo Civic Center. Day two of three continued on Saturday with many incumbent endorsements. The DFL Party endorsed incumbents Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan on Friday. "I wake up every...
(ABC 6 News) - When you donate to Disabled American Veterans, you're doing a good cause, a good deed. But when you donate unusable and broken items, you're not doing anyone a favor. The donation bins in the Albert Lea Walmart parking lot are meant for quality donations. On the...
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Two former Mayo Clinic employees filed a suit against the hospital this week, claiming, among other things, they were wrongfully terminated and discriminated against for their religion. Attorney Gregory Erickson is representing Shelly Kiel of Owatonna, and Sherry Ihde of Zumbro Falls, who both filed...
WINONA, Minn. (KWNO)-The Emergency Response Team was called in for a welfare check on the 600 block of Franklin St. in Winona Wednesday morning. Deputy Chief Eric Engrav says officers have been unable to reach the subject of the welfare check after several attempts. He says the Emergency Response team gives officers a layer of protection when they don’t know details about a building they’re trying to enter.
