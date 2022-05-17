ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where Is Sandra Smith? Fox News Co-Anchor Has Been Absent From the Show

Fox News co-anchor Sandra Smith last appeared on America Reports with fellow co-anchor John Roberts on May 5, 2022. Since then, she has been missing in action and has kept her activity on social media to a minimum. Where is Smith and why has she been absent on American Reports, which...

SheKnows

Tiffany Trump's November Wedding Location Is Sure to Make Dad Donald Trump Happy

Click here to read the full article. New details have finally been released about Tiffany Trump’s wedding, which is definitely on for this year. As the former president’s youngest daughter, she selected a location that Donald Trump would approve of: Mar-a-Lago. The young lawyer is marrying Michael Boulos on Nov. 12 after getting engaged at the White House on her father’s final day in office on January 19, 2021. The details are exactly what you would expect out of a Trump wedding — lots of opulence on display. Page Six is reporting that 500 guests have already received their save-the-date invitations...
Deadline

Dr. Oz’s Bid For Republican Nomination In PA Senate Race Likely Headed To Recount – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: Celebrity TV Doctor Mehmet Oz will have to wait a few more weeks until he finds out whether he won or lost his bid to become the Republican nominee in the race for Pennsylvania’s empty Senate seat. While there is no official word, the Associated Press — long the gold standard in American election results — reported today that the contest between Oz and hedge fund CEO David McCormick “is too close to call and is likely headed for a statewide recount.” The AP reports the results may not be available until June 8,...
POLITICO

Joe Manchin announced Wednesday that he would vote against a bill to provide abortion protections. That means not even a simple Senate majority will vote for it.

The West Virginia Democrat said the bill goes further than codifying Roe v. Wade. The latest: Joe Manchin opposes Democrats’ abortion rights bill the Senate is voting on Wednesday, ensuring that the legislation will not even receive a simple majority. The West Virginia Democrat, who generally supports abortion restrictions,...
Salon

Right-wing media is now blaming Ketanji Brown Jackson for the Supreme Court leak

If you thought the right-wing attacks on incoming Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson would end with her confirmation to the nation's highest court, you were wrong. Months after her confirmation, Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield is back to baselessly targeting Jackson. On Tuesday, he suggested that Jackson was responsible for the recent leak of the court's decision on Roe v. Wade.
Primetimer

What it's like watching one week of Gutfeld!: "He’s crass and hacky-on-purpose, with a deplorable private life"

Watching Fox News' Greg Gutfeld be one of the most popular late-night hosts can be exhausting, says James Parker, but his success makes sense. "It’s post-Trump, all of this, in the sense that Trump—the worst stand-up comedian in the world, with the world’s weirdest timing—introduced into the culture a tremendous uncertainty about what was actually funny," says Parker. "And it had to happen, didn’t it: a fizzy late-night space where the pieties of all the other fizzy late-night spaces are inverted, where the jokes are not about Trump being orange but about Joe Biden being senile, where the lost gospel is not the Mueller report but Hunter Biden’s laptop. Gutfeld, though, is not just Seth Meyers through the looking glass. The writing on Gutfeld! is clunkier and more hostile, and the riffs meaner, because he’s got a job to do for Fox News."
Fox News

Hunter Biden laptop repairman sues Adam Schiff, CNN for defamation: 'I was called a hacker and Russian asset'

Hunter Biden laptop repairman-turned-whistleblower John Paul Mac Isaac is fighting back after several public figures and media outlets accused him of being a "Russian asset" before the 2020 election. Isaac discussed his lawsuit against House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and media outlets Thursday on "Fox & Friends First."...
U.S. POLITICS
Market Realist was founded to make institutional-quality market research more accessible for both experts and non-professionals. Through our site and partner feeds, we share must-know news highlights, in-depth analysis, and overviews of companies as well as industries. We also publish quick-read newsletters that make it easy for our readers to stay informed.

