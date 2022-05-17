Where Is Sandra Smith? Fox News Co-Anchor Has Been Absent From the Show

Watching Fox News' Greg Gutfeld be one of the most popular late-night hosts can be exhausting, says James Parker, but his success makes sense. "It’s post-Trump, all of this, in the sense that Trump—the worst stand-up comedian in the world, with the world’s weirdest timing—introduced into the culture a tremendous uncertainty about what was actually funny," says Parker. "And it had to happen, didn’t it: a fizzy late-night space where the pieties of all the other fizzy late-night spaces are inverted, where the jokes are not about Trump being orange but about Joe Biden being senile, where the lost gospel is not the Mueller report but Hunter Biden’s laptop. Gutfeld, though, is not just Seth Meyers through the looking glass. The writing on Gutfeld! is clunkier and more hostile, and the riffs meaner, because he’s got a job to do for Fox News."

